Gemini Horoscope Today for August 26, 2025: Embrace a new love affair and overcome the professional hiccups

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Take every challenge as a new opportunity Have a strong love relationship where you both spend more time together. Resolve professional challenges. Both health and wealth will be at your side today. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Embrace a new love affair and overcome the professional hiccups. While financially you are good, you prefer a safe lifestyle to stay healthy.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Love the partner unconditionally. Avoid arguments over trivial issues and keep egos out of the love affair today. You should be a good listener, and there should also be open communication, which will help settle issues today. Single females will receive proposals while attending events or functions. The females who had issues at home in the name of love will see the support of their parents. You may also pick the day to resolve the issues with your ex-lover.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Do not let egos hamper your professionalism, and ensure you also meet the deadlines without compromising on the quality. You will see new opportunities in your career, and it is also good to settle issues with the seniors at the workplace. Government employees may expect a change in location. Healthcare, IT, hospitality, banking, and architecture professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Students looking for higher studies may see the doors open. Businessmen will also be successful in clearing the tax-related issues.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will hurt you. There will be arguments related to funds with business partners, but they won’t be serious. A sibling will create an issue in the name of property, and despite your lack of interest, you will be dragged into it. The second part of the day is also good for resolving a monetary issue involving a friend. Pick the day to repay a loan or even clear all pending dues.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

You are in good health. You may recover from chest-related issues and oral health complaints. However, some females will develop complications related to the skin, and it is also good to consult a doctor if you experience digestive issues. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects above your head. In case you are comfortable travelling to hilly terrains, do not miss the medications.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)