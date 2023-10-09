Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, October 9, 2023 advices to avoid toxic affairs

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Smile always!

Talk to resolve troubles in your love life & utilize the opportunities at the office to prove your skills. The daily horoscope warns about health issues today.

Frictions may impact the love life, especially long-distance relationships. A busy office schedule ensures opportunities to grow. You may be lucky in terms of money today but health can be a concern.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

There is so much love in the relationship. However, your partner may be not expressive today and this may make you upset. However, you need to know that love is always in the air and shower your affection on your partner. Some love affairs will turn toxic today and you need to be sensible. Avoid arguments that may cause clashes in the love affair and respect the other person’s opinion.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Expect a thickly packed professional schedule today. Take up additional charges to prove the mettle. Avoid arguments at the workplace and stay in the good book of management. Some Gemini natives will quit their jobs while a few will also receive appointment letters with good packages. Students will clear examination papers today and some job seekers will also receive an offer letter in the second half of the day.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

There will be stability in wealth today and this is a good time to invest in jewelry or in property. Some Gemini females will find fortune in the stock market. Those who are into business will see additional funds for promotion into new territories. Long pending dues will be paid today and some Gemini natives will also get a bank loan approved.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while walking through slippery areas or while using the staircase. Some Gemini females may develop breathing problems and this will need medical attention. Children may develop cuts while playing and seniors will have pain in joints and may also complain about sleeping issues. If you make any travel plans, ensure the first-aid box is with you. It is good to give up alcohol and tobacco for a day to stay healthy.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

