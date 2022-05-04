Gemini Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 4, 2022

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

Dear Gemini born; you shall stay a little cautious today! Be vigilant of your surroundings and don’t make haste in taking imperative and crucial decisions for the future. It would be best if you bring out your manipulating and diplomatic side to the forte especially while dealing with new people and your coworkers in the office. Also, if you are married, be cautious of your tone while speaking to your elders and try to be gentle and polite. Travel if needed and go for a trek in the nature to connect with the cosmos. A long-distance relative can also call and you will feel relaxed after this call.

Gemini Finance Today

You are strictly keeping a watch on the share market and its trending patterns these days and this has helped you a lot to win a good and stable financial status. If you are planning to invest in real estate or property dealings, it might be a good time.

Gemini Family Today

It might happen that you wish to keep yourself aloof today. You would want me time in your family and not getting this can make you feel irritated. Keep your plans for your family affairs in your heart and surprise them later.

Gemini Career Today

Your boss can turn a bit moody and unrealistic with his/her demands for your work responsibility. But you will bring in your manipulation and diplomatic trait here to deal with this situation effectively.

Gemini Health Today

You can catch symptoms like cold and flu today and therefore you must avoid getting out wherever possible. Also, try meditational therapies to bring out the mental peace and calm that you much require at this moment.

Gemini Love Life Today

Single ones of Gemini sign can get a good long-term proposal from a close-knit family network. Some romantic gesture by your spouse can also be planned for the married natives.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Chocolate

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}