Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 12, 2022

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your professional life is likely to see an upward swing. This may give you many opportunities to test your hidden talents. Family members may be in a jovial mood. The atmosphere at home is likely to be charged up with positive vibes. Health may need attention as you may need medical administration. Mental wellbeing may also need to be taken into consideration. Finances need to be managed thoroughly. Any carelessness on your part may invite troubles later. Distressing times loom as far as love life is concerned. Try harder to bring it back on track. Travel for leisure or business may not be as fun as expected. Some hindrances on the journey are foreseen. Be prepared for them in advance. Financial gains are likely with regards to an ancestral property. Now is the right time to dispose it. Students may clear tough entrance exams with flying colours.

Gemini Finance Today

On the economic front, the day brings balanced results. Your expenses are likely to increase. However, an additional source of steady income may counter it. Plan a budget carefully to avoid incurring financial losses.

Gemini Family Today

On the domestic front, a family reunion is likely to keep everyone in a good mood. Friends and loved ones may support you in tough decisions. Peace and joy are likely to prevail at home. You may get a chance to unwind and relax.

Gemini Career Today

On the professional front, freshers may gain ground in their new career. Some of you are likely to rise to challenges posed at workplace. You may surprise your seniors and subordinates with your performance. Keep up the good work.

Gemini Health Today

On the health front, the day may bring some problems. You are likely to face minor issues that may return, causing discomfort. Seek clinical consideration to rid of the ailment. Calming strategies are likely to keep you in a positive mood.

Gemini Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you need to be watchful of your actions. One misstep is likely to create strain in your love life. Do not take your relationship for granted. Win your partner’s affection back with playful and mischievous fun.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

