Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 1, '22 states, good day

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) For Gemini natives, the professional front is quite promising. Those looking for a head start in their career may find an appropriate job in a reputed company. Your loved ones may be happy with this news. They are likely to organize a get-together to celebrate your success. Your health may be in good form. Staying happy and content and adopting a healthier lifestyle is likely to affect your mental and physical well-being positively. On the flip side, your financial front may need attention. Irresponsible spending may upset your budget. On the romantic front, those looking to settle down with their partner may face some objections. Work your way out of the problem. An exciting trip with your significant other may prove to be therapeutic and comforting. Property deals may yield major profits. Students are likely to underperform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today On the financial front Geminis, it is essential to monitor your spending as losses are anticipated. People in the sale of fine art might have to wait longer to close a deal. However, past investments are likely to produce expected returns for some.

Gemini Family Today On the domestic front, Geminis are likely to make changes in and around the house, which may be positively received by your loved ones. A marriage proposal for an eligible sibling at home may fill the atmosphere with happiness and joy.

Gemini Career Today Geminis, your bosses are likely to give you extra undertakings to handle. It may bring forth your leadership skills. Laurels and achievements may be on the cards for some. You are likely to take steady steps to ensure professional growth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Health Today The work schedules of Gemini natives may keep them on their toes. However, you are blessed with oodles of energy, and this is likely to help you spare some time to experiment with a new exercise routine to keep you fitter.

Gemini Love Life Today Single Gemini natives may be introduced to someone interesting person, which can give you a chance to start an exhilarating romance. However, do not rush into things or it could spoil all the fun in the new relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON