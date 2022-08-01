Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 01, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Winning a lottery or gaining through inheritance is indicated. Your guidance in something important may be sought at work. Fasting and regulating your diet will have a positive effect on health. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive. You may convert an official trip into a family trip. Steps taken on the property front are likely to bring you nearer your goal.

Love Focus: Chances of love blossoming cannot be ruled out, as an opposite number gives you the eye.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A side business will start giving good returns and add to your wealth. Someone is likely to go out of his or her way to help you out on the professional front. You are likely to opt for a healthy lifestyle by changing your routine. Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with the family. A short break from the daily grind to someplace faraway is possible. A property is likely to come into your name soon.

Love Focus: Those in love can get perplexed by partner’s behaviour.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Money will not be a problem for you as you begin to earn well. Some kind of compensation can be expected on the business front. Your perfect body will be a testimony to the efforts put in by you. Planning something for the family will prove most exciting. A short trip is on the cards with near and dear ones and will be most rejuvenating. A good bargain awaits some on the property front. Remaining focussed will not prove too difficult for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Planning an outing with lover is likely to be on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

A mistake committed in a financial transaction is likely to be rectified in time. Attempts to appease a superior at work may prove counterproductive. Being a choosy eater has its merits; it helps keep you in shape! A family member will be at his or her best behaviour and will do you proud. Accompanying someone on a journey is foreseen and promises much pleasure. Someone will help you in making the right property choice.

Love Focus: Some of you can get romantically involved with the one you like.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Money earning opportunities are likely to come to you. Eating right may become your mantra for remaining healthy. Those in retail will be able to sell their wares at a huge margin. Family may find it difficult to support your ideas, even though they seem realistic enough. A new and exhilarating experience awaits you on a trip that you are contemplating. Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal.

Love Focus: A passionate evening cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Wealth comes to you through a profitable venture or inheritance. Expected raise or increment may not be forthcoming. You manage to maintain good health despite irregular hours and little rest. A family member is likely to do his or her bit to help you out. Driving off to a holiday destination cannot be ruled out for some. A long pending property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: You are likely to get closer to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will have the money to invest in something big. A touring job may find you on the move, but you will enjoy the change. You will enjoy good health through regular workouts. A family get-together or an outing with family and friends will prove exciting. A trip overseas is on the cards and will help you achieve what you aim for. Legalities in acquiring a house or a flat will be completed without much hassle. You will be able to tackle an exam or a competition well.

Love Focus: You may try to impress someone, but your efforts will be in vain.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Opening some more avenues of earning cannot be ruled out on the financial front. Leave may be denied to some, because of the workload. You can become health conscious and bring your physical condition into focus. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. A welcome break from work may come in the form of a short vacation. Chances of sealing a lucrative property deal cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Prayers of those looking for love are likely to be answered soon!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good money is likely to be earned today by freelancers and commission agents. Getting a good offer on the professional front is likely, but will require efforts. A healthy mix of exercise and diet will do you good. This is the time to strengthen the family bonds. A tiring journey may not leave you with the energy to do anything else today. A property deal is likely to turn out favourable.

Love Focus: Romantic mood is likely to prompt you to go on a long drive with lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Good health is assured for those suffering for some time. Not keeping a tab on your expenses may soon find you in the red. This proves to be an excellent day, as you fare well both professionally and socially. A piece of good news is likely to cheer the domestic front. Travelling with your near and dear ones is indicated. A piece of property is likely to come into your name.

Love Focus: Your love life gets a boost as lover showers undivided attention.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A raise or an increment can be expected. You derive immense satisfaction on the work front by making all the right moves. Health concerns may worry you and some of you can seek medical aid. Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. A chance to set out on an exciting trip may materialise for some. Good news awaits some on the property front. Tackling things well on the academic front will not be too difficult for some.

Love Focus: Lover may not be able to give his or her undivided attention to you today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financial situation improves as previous investments start giving returns. On the work front, you will be appreciated for calling a spade a spade. Taking up a sporting activity is likely to benefit you physically. Good mood of spouse is likely to brighten the domestic front. A popular location is likely to be enjoyed by some. Property matters are likely to become a source of headache for some. Your efforts and preparation will not let you down on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance can remain at the top of your mind.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

