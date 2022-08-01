Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 1,'22 states, caution

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) The family life of Capricorns natives may be monotonous. You are likely to make creative plans to entertain your loved ones. Your health remains fine. Adopting positive lifestyle changes may benefit you. On the professional front, you may have to work harder to make your presence felt. This may otherwise take away the opportunity to receive recognition or a reward. On the romantic front, dullness is likely to creep into your love life. A date night with your partner may help you to reignite your passions. Do not disregard your financial front. A ‘bearish trend’ in the market may bring you losses. Careful investment is a must. Some of you may get an opportunity to travel abroad on business. The trip may turn into a fun vacation. You may need to tread with caution in property dealings. Students may perform well, bringing laurels to their educational institution.

Capricorn Finance Today: Capricorn natives may not be able to pay off some previous debts on the economic front. You may have to set aside additional cash for unexpected expenses. Your growing expenditures are covertly eroding your finances.

Capricorn Family Today: For Capricorn natives, busy work schedules may make them spend more time in the office, which may affect their family life. Willingly making time for your loved ones is likely to restore the harmonious domestic atmosphere.

Capricorn Career Today: The day may start slowly on the job front for Capricorns. However, you are likely to find favour among bosses as the day progresses. Your skills may help you sail through the workload easily and you may impress your seniors with your work.

Capricorn Health Today: For Capricorn natives, there may be no life-threatening problems on the health front. However, you need to exercise caution as far as your circulatory and respiratory systems are involved. You may enjoy mental well-being.

Capricorn Love Life Today: For Capricorn natives, there is likely to be a time of misunderstanding between you and your significant other. Sort it out with patience. Your partner may feel emotionally satisfied, which is likely to strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON