Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 1, '22 states,peace at home

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) For Taurus natives, the day may be rewarding financially. Money rolling in from various sources is likely to keep your bank account full. Your professional front may be sound. You may learn a new skill to broaden your career horizons. However, on the domestic front, clashes may keep your homely atmosphere volatile during the day. Your reasoning skills may help in restoring peace at home later on. Your health may need attention. Lack of rest may stress you out. On the romantic front, your partner may not be in a pleasant mood. This may negatively affect your love life causing friction between you both. Those looking to embark on a fun trip with friends need to make thorough arrangements to avoid problems. Property matters are likely to run into disputes. Graduating students may perform well in their final exams.

Taurus Finance Today Taurus, there are chances that your business venture may bring you handsome returns. You may invest extra cash cautiously in stocks that are likely to benefit later. You may be financially secure by consulting an expert.

Taurus Family Today Taurus need to avoid getting into arguments to save domestic bliss. Property inheritance might get you at loggerheads with your relatives. Handling situation tactfully is likely to restore peace at home.

Taurus Career Today Taurus natives (some of you though) are likely to get a work transfer to a place of their choice. You may get paid more and your skills are likely to be appreciated. Do not pass up this chance to advance professionally, as it may allow you to flourish.

Taurus Health Today The physical health of Taurus natives may remain fine. However, your mental peace may be disturbed due to chaotic work schedules. Meditation techniques or a visit to a spa for an aromatherapy session are likely to help you relax your mind.

Taurus Love Life Today Taurus, your romantic relationship may need to be handled with care and patience, as it is likely to run into difficulties. To reignite the flame of love between you and your partner, work out your differences in together.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

