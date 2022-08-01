Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 1, '22 states, good health

LEO(Jul23-Aug23) Leo natives are likely to enjoy the benefits of good health. Indulging in sporting activities may keep you fit and cheerful. Your professional front shows potential. Opportunities to broaden your career horizons on an international platform may be in the offing. Your love life is likely to shine. Planning a fun outing with your partner may bring you two closers together. However, there may be problems on the domestic front. Squabbles may keep the homely atmosphere tensed. Your economic condition is likely to remain satisfactory. Not much is expected as far as financial gains go. For some, travel plans are likely to get postponed due to unexpected weather conditions. You may need to keep your property buying plans on hold for some time as the time does not seem auspicious. Students completing post-graduation may start receiving good job offers.

Leo Finance Today For Leo natives, now is a good time to explore additional ways to meet your rising financial needs. However, any investment you make needs to be carefully thought out or you run a risk of experiencing monetary hardships.

Leo Family Today There may be changes on the domestic front for Leos. These are likely to disrupt the peace and harmony at home. Some misunderstandings and misinterpretations of ideas can keep the homely atmosphere tense.

Leo Career Today Leo natives are likely to complete their work-related responsibilities in time. You may get appropriately compensated for it. Your efforts may be rewarded professionally, and working in a healthy environment may be easier for you.

Leo Health Today Leos, your physical health is likely to benefit a great deal from a balanced and nutritious diet, adequate rest, and regular exercise. Your energy levels are also likely to increase as you stay away from alcohol and cigarettes.

Leo Love Life Today Leos, your love life may be satisfactory as you spend time in the company of your romantic partner. You might go out to some fancy restaurant to enjoy a peaceful dinner together or spend time discussing the future of your relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

