World Cup grows more inclusive, but old hierarchies hold | Number Theory

But what’s inclusive at kick-off isn’t so at full time

European teams accounted for only one-third of the 48 teams that qualified for the 2026 World Cup. Yet they make up six of the eight quarter-finalists and three of the four semi-finalists. Africa, despite sending a record 10 teams, saw only Morocco reach the quarter finals before being eliminated. Asia and North America had no quarter-finalists and Argentina is now South America’s lone remaining representative. Historically, this pattern has been remarkable consistent. Except for 1930 and 2010, Europe has supplied at least half of the quarter-finalists, or their equivalent, in every World Cup. In nine editions, they accounted for three-fourths or more of the last eight. In other words, the World Cup may now welcome more of the world at the starting whistle, but as the tournament progresses, the field continues to narrow to the same old names, who are mainly from Europe.