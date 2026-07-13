Millcreek Fire update: Huge blaze at Parley’s Historic Nature Park across from Tanner Park in Utah; scary videos emerge

A massive vegetation fire was reported at the Parley's Historic Nature Park in Utah on Sunday. The park is located along the city limits between Salt Lake City and Millcreek. It is also across from the Tanner Park at 2660 East Heritage Way. The fire broke out at 2700 Block of South 2700 East, Canyon Rim, Salt Lake City. Millcreek fire as seen from the highway. (X/@SLCScanner)

A notification from the Millcreek Municipal Government read “The fire has grown but there is no immediate threat to properties in the area and crews are doing an excellent job. Power is reported to be out in parts of Canyon Rim.” They earlier said “There is a 1 acre vegetation fire in Parley’s Historic Nature Park. I-215 is closed and units are on scene. Please stay away from the area if you can to allow emergency responders to do their work.”

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The blaze is currently at 15 acres at the time of writing, as per WatchDuty, which tracks fire breakouts across the US. The exit from I-80 to I-215 has been shut down, and units are engaged in structure protection.

No cause for the fire has been revealed yet and there are no evacuation orders in place at the moment. No injuries have been reported so far.