Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 1,'22 states, profits

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Virgo natives can look forward to an amazing time at home. Children may spread cheer with their activities, keeping you on your toes. This may positively reflect on your health. Your stress and tension are likely to disappear, keeping you in high spirits. However, there may be minor hiccups on the romantic front. You may find it difficult to adjust in a new relationship with a highly demanding partner. Your financial front may be wobbly. Keeping a tab on your growing expenditures may bring stability in money matters. Your professional front may be taxing. Not working together in a team may have serious consequences on your career. Some of you are likely to pack your bags and head out on a trip with friends to relax and unwind. Those dealing in real estate may make profits. Students may put up an average show in academics.

Virgo Finance Today: For Virgo natives, the day may start on a sluggish note, but things are likely to pick up pace later on. Even if you receive money from secret sources, managing it might be challenging due to your tendency to overspend.

Virgo Family Today: Virgos, your home is likely to be filled with love and happiness. Your children may make you proud of them by succeeding in their studies or respective careers. Those married recently are likely to get to know their partners better.

Virgo Career Today: For Virgo natives, office work may become monotonous, which can force you to change jobs. Before you venture into uncharted waters, weigh the pros and cons of the new work environment as things may not be as rosy as they appear.

Virgo Health Today: The health of Virgo natives may be in excellent form today. In the company of your health-conscious friends, you are likely to get back in good shape. Those that had been struggling with a life-threatening disease may show signs of recovery.

Virgo Love Life Today: Virgos are likely to spend some intimate moments with their significant other. However, a short separation from your romantic partner is likely on the cards, which may make you nervous and anxious. Keep your calm.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON