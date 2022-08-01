Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 1,'22 states, fluctuation

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) The professional front appears bright for Aquarians. Those looking to switch jobs may receive a lucrative offer overseas. Your family members may support you in your decision. This may help to strengthen your bonds. However, your love life may be unsteady. The news of a temporary separation may not go down well with your partner. Make them see reason before they take a harsh decision. Your health is likely to suffer. Work stress may drain you out mentally. You may lose focus on things, keeping you in an irritable mood throughout. On the financial front, consulting an expert before investing in dubious schemes may be beneficial. For some unforeseen circumstances, your long overdue travel plans are likely to get postponed. Legal matters related to an ancestral property may finally be resolved. Students may get to travel abroad on a scholarship to pursue higher education.

Aquarius Finance Today: On the economic front, there might be some fluctuations for Aquarians. Costs are likely to increase. To balance it, you may require an additional source of income. However, small gains from a new venture are foreseen for some of you.

Aquarius Family Today: For Aquarius natives, the company of children at home may act as a panacea to their problems. A youngster’s achievement on the domestic front is likely to keep everyone in an upbeat mood, making the homely atmosphere more vibrant.

Aquarius Career Today: Aquarius natives, your coworkers may adore you on the professional front. When it comes to issues you have expertise in, your supervisors are likely to seek your advice. You may be promoted if you persevere in working toward your goals.

Aquarius Health Today: Weather-related allergies could cause discomfort to Capricorn natives. Do not let it go unchecked or it is likely to get aggravated in the coming days. Take special care of your nasal and oral cavities to prevent them from further damage.

Aquarius Love Life Today: Aquarius natives may not have enough time to spend with their partner, and your love life is likely to suffer. You run the risk of causing rifts in the relationship with your inconsistent behaviour. Avoid ignoring their needs and demands.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON