Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 1,'22 states, success

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Sagittarians are likely to have a calming homely environment. Celebrating a young one’s birthday in presence of little ones may spread cheer at home. Your financial condition may remain steady. Multiple income sources may keep your bank account full and your future secure. Your love life is full of fun. An exciting day out with your special someone may give you a chance to enjoy to your heart’s content. However, you may have to monitor your health. Respiratory problems may resurface, causing discomfort. Your professional front is likely to be strenuous. Additional responsibilities may weigh you down, affecting your output. Do not make travel plans without preparing a detailed itinerary in advance. Financial transactions in buying or selling property may be quite beneficial. Students may feel overwhelmed due to family pressure to do well in exams.

Sagittarius Finance Today: Some Sagittarius natives are likely to inherit a family home. This may bring them an extra and profitable new source of earning. In the upcoming days, your financial situation may be favourable and your business is likely to prosper.

Sagittarius Family Today: Sagittarians, your property inheritance may call for celebration and it is likely that your relatives may also happily be a part of the family get-together. There may be an atmosphere of joy and contentment on the domestic front.

Sagittarius Career Today: Sagittarians are likely to work hard on assigned duties, which may not be appreciated by superiors. You may have to wait to make a name for yourself in a new company. However, chances are that you may eventually succeed.

Sagittarius Health Today: Sagittarians may have to take rest and keep their work aside for the betterment of their health. Practicing yoga to improve the power of your lungs and calming exercises to relax your mind and body may work wonders for your wellbeing.

Sagittarius Love Life Today: Sparks are likely to fly between you and your partner and you may both enjoy spending private time together. You may get an opportunity to develop intimacy by undertaking an interesting vacation to a quiet area outside the city.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

