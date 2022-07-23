Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 23, '22 states, positive vibe
  • Dear Gemini, your daily astrological predictions for July 23, 2022 suggests, your professional life may be a bit shaky. You may have to work on your drawbacks to stay in the competition.
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Gemini native may have a good time in the company of loved ones. Your domestic life is likely to be filled with positive vibes. Your romantic front may be blissful as well. Those in a long-term relationship are likely to settle down with your partner. Managing your finances well may help you save a lot and also invest more in schemes that promise good returns. However, your professional life may be a bit shaky. You may have to work on your drawbacks to stay in the competition. On the health front, you are likely to experience discomfort due to recurring ailments. A thorough check up may help you ease your problem. Right now, may not be a perfect time to undertake a journey. Those looking to sell off an ancestral property may receive good gains. Students may have to focus on their shortcomings to do well in exams.

Gemini Finance Today Gemini natives may receive gains in the form of past investments on the economic front. An immovable asset may start bringing good profits. A new business venture is likely to take off in the coming days.

Gemini Family Today For Geminis, a family outing is likely to bring great joy. Celebration of an occasion at home may strengthen your interpersonal relationships. Some of you are likely to shift into your dream home, spreading cheer at home.

Gemini Career Today On the professional front, the day might not be very promising. Chances of a promotion are low and your bosses might consider handing over responsibilities to your subordinates. You may have to keep your cool.

Gemini Health Today For Gemini natives, the day may be mixed as far as your health is concerned. Some chronic ailments are likely to return, bringing discomfort and anxiety. Making dietary modifications may help you tide over the situation.

Gemini Love Life Today Geminis are likely to depend on their partner for emotional and mental support. This is likely to strengthen your bond. Enjoy your intimate love life. Chances of turning your romance into a lifelong bond are high.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

