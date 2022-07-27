Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 27, '22 states, remain alert

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) For Geminis, the professional front seems bright. You may be lauded for your significant contribution to work. Your health is likely to be good. You may join swimming classes to increase your stamina and stay fit. On the romantic front, you and your partner are likely to enjoy quiet time away from the city. This may bring intimacy in your relationship. On the flipside, your domestic front may be disrupted. You and your family members may be squabbling over trivial issues, which is likely to keep the homely atmosphere tensed. Your finances may need better management. You may have to make calculated moves to save more. Some of you are likely to undertake a trip with your friends, which may give you a chance to relive old memories. Property matters may get entangled in disputes. Students may lose focus in studies, which can hamper their grades.

Gemini Finance Today Gemini natives need to remain careful in their monetary planning, as some financial issues could create problems. The stock market is not likely to bring you gains. However, a slight increase in income is indicated for some.

Gemini Family Today On the domestic front, Geminis may experience a tensed phase. Guests at home could spoil the peaceful atmosphere with their rude behaviour. Children may be negatively affected by the stressful circumstances at home.

Gemini Career Today Your versatility and enthusiasm to take up additional responsibilities on the professional front is likely to work in your favour, Geminis. A promotion is likely to be offered to you for your hard work and dedication.

Gemini Health Today Geminis, your good health may prevent you from falling ill. You are likely to join a new fitness program to stay fit. Your health-conscious friends are also likely to make you join yoga classes to help you relieve work-related stress.

Gemini Love Life Today Geminis, your romantic front seems joyful. Your care and affection for your partner is likely to bring the two of you closer and help you communicate better with your significant other for them to understand your feelings.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

