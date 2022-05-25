Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 25, ‘22 states, stay grounded

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)Your creative mind may reach its highest potential where you will be able to showcase your true capabilities and astonish others. It is a good time to plan for the future. A bit of structure to your thoughts will go a long way in shaping your career. You may enjoy perfect harmony with your loved one, especially your mother. With hard work and talent, you may achieve career ambitions. You may encounter some difficulties on the financial front. Do not let your morale down under any circumstances. Look for ways to safeguard your capital. During the later part of the day, household matters could keep you busy. Shoulder the duties happily. Some can go on a good, profitable and enjoyable journey that will fill you with loads of energy. You will spend time with your friends. You are likely to receive good advice from someone influential.

Gemini Finance Today Today, negligence in money matters can become problematic for you. You may face a shortage of funds. You need to be careful while investing in short-term schemes. Sudden losses are indicated for some.

Gemini Family Today You can get valuable help and advice from your mother. Use your words thoughtfully when conversing with people outside your family. Avoid boasting about yourself and stay grounded. Re-establishing family ties will benefit you in many different ways.

Gemini Career Today Work which was on hold for a long time will get completed and you can take some necessary decisions at this time. Working professionals can also get good results for the efforts they have made in the past.

Gemini Health Today You need to be on the vigil as far as your health is concerned as it is likely to remain fragile. Take some time off and relax, it is not the end of the world. Do not ignore the advice of a gastroenterologist, follow a diet: refuse fatty and fried foods.

Gemini Love Life Today It is advised to be sensitive and caring towards your significant other as he or she navigates a turbulent phase of life. This may make ties stronger. Singles are likely to make new connections.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

