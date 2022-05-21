Gemini Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for May21, ‘22 states, grow financially

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Dear Gemini born, apart from your love life, everything seems to be joyous and happy today. It is a good time to invest in new properties as your financial front looks great today. You can also expect a positive turn in your travel plans if you’ve been making any. Profession wise, the day can prove to be very good.

Gemini Finance Today Your finances at the moment are good so do not shy away from buying what has been on your mind or wish list for some time. It seems like an amazing day to spend on the things that you’ve been wanting to get. As your planning has proved to be beneficial for you, you can invest in other things

Gemini Family Today Your family front looks moderate today so do not take big decisions. It is best you cooperate with your family members as there can be unexpected things with close family members.

Gemini Career Today It is the best time to upgrade or take the next step in your career front. Things look pleasant and can promise you stable growth in terms of your profession. Go for the next step that you wanted to take and you can expect profitable and high returns.

Gemini Health Today Health front is not great but doesn’t look bad too. Keep away from junk food and try to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle in order to avoid any unfortunate news. Do not go for food items that might be bad for your health. Keep up the routine you’ve been following to avoid any kind of ill-effects on your body. If you do not have a routine yet, it is better you make one.

Gemini Love Life Today Your love life can show some very unfortunate turns as the odds are against it today. It is best to avoid any encounters with your partner today. If you were planning to do anything for partner, then it is best to stay low. Refrain from getting into an argument with your partner as it may turn into a big fight.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

