Gemini Horoscope Today, December 4, 2022: Positive career news

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis, make sure you keep your confidence up all week long. Daily Astrological Prediction says, health and contentment are likely outcomes of regular meditation practice and a nutritious diet. The week may bring improvement in your family relationships. Your home is likely to be filled with love and laughter when you invite family and friends over. Possibilities exist that your romantic life may flourish as well. Physical and emotional closeness are commonplace in newlywed couples. Depending on your financial situation, you may be able to put more money toward promising endeavours. An additional source of income in the form of a side business could be an option for you. On the other hand, you can expect a wide range of outcomes in your professional life. Sometimes at work, just doing your work can get boring. Taking young children on a trip can be both a stressful and expensive experience. Get everything in order before you get started. Putting money into real estate is anticipated to yield a handsome return. Gemini students may benefit from pre-exam counselling sessions this week.

Gemini Finance Weekly

In terms of money, a new partnership venture is likely to be very profitable for you this week. So, considering how much better your financial situation is, now is a great time to launch that business venture you've been planning with a good friend.

Gemini Family Weekly

Gemini, you should have a pleasant time at home. Existing disagreements are likely to be resolved. When times are tough, your parents are likely to be there for you. With the support of those you care about, you can likely complete all the tasks you lost progress on.

Gemini Career Weekly

Establishing a solid reputation may take extra work for Geminis in the private sector. The value you add will most likely be directly related to how hard you work. You can expect this to affect your chances of getting promoted in the coming months.

Gemini Health Weekly

You are probably in a state of mental and physical well-being that makes you happy. Friends who are concerned about your health may urge you to join in on some form of physical activity. Your health may improve if you can avoid feeling down this week.

Gemini Love Life Weekly

Though Geminis may be preoccupied with other things, they may still find time for their significant other this week. Expressing your feelings to one another may strengthen your relationship. Some people are very likely to get married to their love later this month.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

