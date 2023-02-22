Gemini Horoscope Today, February 22, 2023: Enjoy the vacation

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

It’s time to hit the road Geminis and take that trip you’ve always wanted to. Daily astrological prediction says, today, you deserve a vacation and the vacay mood is coming really soon. You may do quite well professionally. All your ambitious dreams are likely to come true. You might just get the dream job you’ve always wanted so badly. Financially, you don’t have to worry at all! Stars have blessed you with some big wins today. Investments are likely to price a real cash cow as you think more about wealth management. Healthwise, it’s quite the usual today. You have no minor ailments coming your way. Keep eating healthy and see the positive effects for yourself. Your mind may feel quite recharged today. You’re likely to find peace at home as well. There are no unexpected fights as everyone enjoys some alone time. You may feel like your privacy is being respected. On the contrary, things are a little topsy turvy on the love front as you struggle with expression of love. You are advised to express yourself freely and honestly.

Gemini Finance Today

You’re in for a financial treat as you get some lucrative returns from real estate investments. You are likely to feel a little thrifty today as you get in some major cash flow. You should think about creating an emergency fund before you splurge the money on extravagances.

Gemini Family Today

It's comfortable at home. Your siblings are likely to seek advice from you. Youngsters can get some space and enjoy some me time alone. Close relatives are likely to maintain some distance resulting in a peaceful atmosphere at home.

Gemini Career Today

It’s time to give in to all your career pursuits. You may get all that you dreamt off as you’ve been blessed with passion and resilience. You may emanate vibrancy and leader's attitude at work as you receive the appreciation of your bosses.

Gemini Health Today

It’s recommended to eat healthy today as you gradually adopt a healthy lifestyle. Try to avoid the temp attack of junk food as it can lead to stomach infection. Going for regular walks can really rush in the dopamine in you.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may have to deal with some issues in your love life. Your partner may express their insecurities. You will have to be quite patient and remain hopeful. Remember, all relationships go through difficult times. You just have to be a little careful.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

