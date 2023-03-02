Gemini Horoscope Today, March 2, 2023: Singles are in luck

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

It seems to be a mixed day for the Gemini natives. Daily astrological prediction says, the favourable planetary alignment may send positivity and surge of energy to your personal life. Singles may go out with someone. You may focus on materialistic comforts and blow your savings on luxury and comfort. Some may finalize a property deal and buy home of their dream. Travelling with loved ones may help you reduce work stress and enjoy little things around you. You may also be concerned about higher studies of children.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You may also think about getting in touch with your relatives, siblings, and friends and focus on enhancing your social circle. Some may get positive news regarding their health. Everything seems in sync; you should be careful on the work front. Some disagreements with superiors or bosses are indicated.

What stars have in store for you?

Gemini Finance Today:

The day can bring mixed results. It is high time to reevaluate your budget. You should try to balance your expenses and income. Investing in mutual funds may turn out profitable in near future.

Gemini Family Today:

You are going to have an excellent day. Your kids may perform better on the academic front and surprise you with good grades. Father may recover from a prolonged health issue.

Gemini Career Today:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some unfavorable situations at work may make you angry. Try to retain your cool. Be cautious while dealing with co-workers as a discussion may turn out into a full-fledged argument.

Gemini Health Today:

You may feel good about yourself and plan to be creative, active, and positive all day long. Some may indulge in self-care. Homemakers may go for a beauty treatment and feel great.

Gemini Love Life Today:

Dear Gemini, your partner may be under tremendous tension and you need to empathize with him or her. Your unconditional love and support may bring you closer to your partner. Married couples may enjoy a good time together.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON