Gemini Horoscope Today, March 20, 2023 says focus on your career goals

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Gemini Daily Horoscope Today for March 20, 2023: Siblings may come home to enjoy the day with you.

Dear Gemini, you may achieve your career goals with ease and get job offers from reputed companies. Some may find new income sources and make huge profits from the business. Daily astrological prediction says the day is favouring financial growth. A stable financial condition may make you capable of splurging on yourself and fulfilling your wishes or dreams. Some may join advanced professional courses.

It seems to be a mixed day on the health front. Some issues may make you overthink today. Siblings may come home to enjoy the day with you. Everything seems in sync, but some relationship issues may make you feel restless and anxious today. Some chances of foreign travel are indicated. Those who work abroad may get a chance to return home.

What stars have in store for you?

Gemini Finance Today:

Any investment today may turn out favorable in the near future and pay you a rich dividend. Your planets may offer you many opportunities to save and make money today.

Gemini Family Today:

It does not seem to be a good day on the home front. Some issues may crop up and you may take help from parents or elders. You may attend a party with loved ones. You may be concerned about health of your father or mother.

Gemini Career Today:

You may get needed support from superiors at work and your performance may impress them. You are on your way to achieving your career goals and a hike or promotion. Students may pass competitive exams or selected for government jobs.

Gemini Health Today:

You may have a moderate day. Despite feeling low on energy, you may try to spread goodwill and cheer all around. You may have a disciplined diet and focus on your fitness goals.

Gemini Love Life Today:

Dear Gemini, there are chances of argument with belove. You should find ways to make things normal. Avoid trying ways to follow an impossible dream and take any major decision.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Dark Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026