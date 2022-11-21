Gemini Horoscope Today, November 21, 2022: Don’t rush into things

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis can anticipate a positive turn of events today. People who see you as an authority in your field may contact you for guidance in various aspects of their lives. The same thing could help you gain respect and credibility as a leader at the office. Financial gains exist due to anticipated increased earnings. It's also possible that you'll earn handsomely through a few different avenues. As a result, your home may be filled with joy and peace, and your mood may improve. On the other hand, some minor friction with a romantic interest could cause the romantic front to become unsettled. You may have many opportunities to travel. Think about your work schedule and pick a vacation that works with that. However, you need to keep an eye on your health because there are indicators that you may have caught an illness. Gemini natives involved in education or scientific inquiry can expect a fruitful day. They could be in the running for an award.

Gemini Finance Today

Anyone looking to conduct business or invest money today should tread with care. The extra cash should be put into a sound investment strategy. Gemini entrepreneurs may consider launching a brand-new product category. Any business endeavors undertaken by the partnership should do well.

Gemini Family Today

Gemini natives' family dynamic is likely to hold steady, and there may even be a party to mark a special occasion. You'll reap many rewards once you reconnect with old relatives. Interesting tales that explain your ancestors' lives may be shared with you. It could make for a fantastic experience.

Gemini Career Today

It is possible that Gemini natives working in marketing may accomplish their goals and that those in medicine may advance in their chosen fields. It's an excellent time to make a career change today. A reputable company may make you an offer.

Gemini Health Today

Cold and cough-related health worries can be stressful for Gemini individuals. The time has come to start paying serious attention to your diet. Make organic juices and foods a regular part of your diet. Additionally, ditch oily foods in favour of greens and a protein-rich diet.

Gemini Love Life Today

Gemini natives may have some tense moments in their relationship due to disagreements. Making hasty choices can lead to trouble in Gemini natives’ personal life. Do not let a minor disagreement prompt you to act hastily. Instead, make an effort to communicate effectively or reach a middle ground with your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

