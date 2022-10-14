Gemini Horoscope Today, October 14, 2022:Time to beat the obstacles today

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis can expect a radical transformation as a result of their grit and bravery today. Senior working professionals may enjoy smooth sailing. Daily Astrological Prediction says, some may get pending perks as well. However, politics at work may hinder your growth, so be careful. Try to mend fences and pay more attention to your close relationships. Keeping your cool and your patience will get you through it easily. A healthy, well-toned body can work wonders for your sense of self-worth. Dealing in real estate should always be approached with extreme caution. Legal disputes with relatives and friends are likely going to be resolved very soon. You need to recognize your error and make amends. Gemini students may have lofty goals for their future that, if carried out successfully, will bring them great rewards. You and your family need a break away from your busy schedule, so make plans for a vacation.

Gemini Finance Today

A positive outcome to a money dispute may prove to be suitable for Gemini natives' family's financial situation. The stock market could provide a good return on your investment. Whatever you put your money into, regardless of type, can yield a handsome profit.

Gemini Family Today

If you live away from your family, you must have frequent, positive, and constructive conversations with your children. Academically, your children require your guidance and assistance. Distance may weaken your relationship with your children if you are not careful.

Gemini Career Today

Senior Gemini government employees are likely to receive encouraging news today. A long-awaited benefit may finally be yours. Keep an eye out for office politics, as they could stunt your professional development and ambitions. Today may be a lucky day for recent graduates who are awaiting a job offer.

Gemini Health Today

Continue living the healthy lifestyle you've adopted off late. Avoid skipping breakfast and strenuous exercises; some can try skipping and cardio. Gemini natives may have a very hectic schedule, but they must ensure that they get eight hours of sleep each night.

Gemini Love Life Today

Don't rush into any romantic commitments or proposals today, Geminis, because the stars aren't aligned in your favour. Ideally, you would wait for the optimal time. It's possible your partner doesn't feel the same way you do, which can be disappointing.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

