Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 14, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Homemakers will be able to take positive steps in making the home environment harmonious. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. A long assignment on the academic front may prove boring and repetitive. Those worrying about their medical reports can lay their fears at rest. Someone can ease your commuting problems by offering a ride. You will be able to take your professional rivals head-on.

Love Focus: Pep up a love relationship that you have nurtured for a long, as it may show signs of stagnating.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

The decision regarding a property-related matter may be given in your favour. Someone may expect a helping hand from you on the social front. Weight watchers are likely to be filled with a sense of achievement. You are likely to add to your bank balance and make it healthy. A change of job may not work out well for you, so reconsider it. You may not be able to provide the kind of support you want for a family youngster.

Love Focus: Attending an event with a lover in tow will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Much excitement is foreseen on the domestic front, as you get to meet your near and dear ones. You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price. Fitness mantra of a friend may not work for you. Good savings will help some in tiding over a lean patch on the financial front. You are likely to find things moving favourably on the professional front.

Love Focus: Romantic front may witness turbulence, as you seem to be on a confrontation path with lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! You will be able to promote your cause most convincingly on the academic front. Someone can extend a helping hand on the monetary front. A strenuous morning dose of exercises can tire you out. Those feeling trapped in their present job may seriously consider a job switch. Spouse or parents will be particularly supportive of all your endeavours.

Love Focus: A gift from lover is likely to bowl you over!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Someone close will infuse a lot of excitement at home and make the day entertaining. Remain cautious while travelling. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party. Wealth comes to you and keeps the cash register ringing. The professional front is likely to remain moderate. Those suffering from depressing thoughts are likely to bring positivity into their lives.

Love Focus: You will manage to make the most of a romantic opportunity that comes your way today!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey & Indigo

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Praise from unexpected quarters is likely to make the day for some homemakers. House owners will succeed in earning good rent from their property. Your endeavours on the academic front are likely to show positive results. This is the time to invest in schemes that you are confident of. Those into manufacture will need to upgrade the quality to pass muster. Your fitness routine can take a beating due to sheer lethargy.

Love Focus: Positive developments on the romantic front are likely to find you on Cloud Nine!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A business trip is likely to prove fruitful, as you achieve what you had set out for. Resolving a misunderstanding on the domestic front at the earliest can become important. Don’t undertake a long journey alone. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. It is important to manage your funds well, especially at this time.

Love Focus: Lover may have a surprise in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Good profits are in store for those working on a commission basis. Confusion on the domestic front that you had been trying to avoid may get you into a tight corner. You will be able to hold your own in a competitive situation on the academic front. Health of a family member ailing for long may show a marked improvement. Some of you may need the help of a financial expert for proper investments.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to come to fruition with wedding bells.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

An opportunity on the business front will prove profitable. Working long hours can leave little time for family, but you make up for it. A vacation is on the cards, but reservation may become a problem. Your no-nonsense attitude on the academic front will benefit you immensely. Problems on the health front will soon become a thing of the past for some. Financial hardship is indicated for some.

Love Focus: A romantic set-up is likely, as partner is all out to woo you on the love front today!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Spending time with family is indicated and will promote mutual feeling of togetherness. Weight watchers will succeed in remaining in shape through their own efforts. A good source of earning comes to those looking for financial security. Your hopes for a promotion or perk may be dashed, as a professional rival pips you to it.

Love Focus: Stage is set for the eligible to tie the knot, as the wait for a suitable mate is all but over.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may get shortchanged in a financial transaction due to your own fault. Taking advice of seniors may get you out of your present predicament. Homemakers can feel burdened with household chores. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. Those recuperating from an ailment or injury will show excellent improvement.

Love Focus: Grievances in a love relationship will need to be urgently redressed.

Lucky Number: 4 & 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey & Turquoise

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your professionalism is likely to be praised at work. A delicate family situation will need to be handled with compassion. A brief journey promises much fun. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction. Unnecessarily worrying about health is not advised. Financially the day will prove quite favourable as good earnings are indicated.

Love Focus: Candlelight dinner, soft music or whatever else you have in mind may not be enough in pleasing lover!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON