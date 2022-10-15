Gemini Horoscope Today, October 15, 2022: These problems may get resolved soon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A lovely day Gemini when you may feel satisfied on all fronts. You may be extremely happy as you may receive an old payment. Your desire to buy a new property for your family may get fulfilled. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may be content with the monthly earnings that you get. Your family members may enjoy joy and peace. Everyone at home may be in the best of health and busy with their daily chores. A harmonious atmosphere at home may turn everything good. Work space may keep you content and you may continue to make all effort keeping your calm. Your friends and colleagues may take you to a party and you may feel rejuvenated there.

Gemini Finance Today

Dear Gemini, your financial issues may get resolved today. You may be granted a loan that you wanted to fulfill a fond desire. You may buy a house or a piece of land soon.

Gemini Family Today

You may plan a trip with your family and there may be much fun on this vacation. Everyone at home may be supportive and may agree with your views on all important matters.

Gemini Career Today

You may take a huge leap in your career. Work done in the past may reap benefits today. Your boss may acknowledge your hard work and expertise. There may be a strong chance that you may land a well-paying job. You may feel thankful to God for all the blessings showered on you.

Gemini Health Today

You may feel fit and enjoy this wonderful day. You may join yoga classes started by your friend. Good health may keep you in an upbeat mood. There may be some old pals ready to go on a diet along with you. You may feel even more confident because of them.

Gemini Love Life Today

Gemini, you may be pleased with your partner as he/she may show complete trust in you. You may plan to discuss an important matter with him/her as you may find the day appropriate. There may be a strong chance that he/she may listen to you patiently and positively.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

