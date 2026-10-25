Gemini Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: Small accomplishments may open the door to much better connections

There is satisfaction in doing something properly, even if nobody makes a fuss about it. The Moon begins the day in Pisces in your tenth house, bringing responsibilities, conduct, and visible effort into focus. A family arrangement, volunteer duty, or work query may benefit from your organized attention. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries in your eleventh house, making room for friends, useful contacts, and discussions about future goals, although recognition and gains are not guaranteed. Let the day move from doing your part toward enjoying connections rather than waiting for approval before relaxing. Saturn in Pisces, your tenth house, is retrograde and makes sustained accountability important. Today, keep a clear record of what you complete so that you can answer later questions without guesswork. You may feel both capable and uncertain at different moments. That is a reason to check the facts, not abandon your judgment. Keep your promises specific and leave room for a lighter conversation later in the day.
Gemini Love Horoscope Today
An attentive conversation may do more for closeness than a grand gesture. If responsibilities occupy the earlier hours, tell your partner when you can be fully present instead of replying distractedly throughout the day. Mercury in Libra, your fifth house, is retrograde, so read a romantic message or reference to an old disagreement carefully before responding. A question may be sincere rather than critical. Singles can enjoy a friendly introduction without trying to establish immediate certainty. Later, a relaxed gathering may feel easier than an intense private discussion. If you have children, show interest in what they have made or learned without turning the exchange into a performance review.
Gemini Career Horoscope Today
A task that others can actually use is worth more than a polished promise. Complete the relevant attachment, organize your working notes, or make the requested correction before sharing an update. If appreciation comes your way, receive it graciously without treating it as proof that every plan is ready. Rahu in Aquarius, your ninth house, and Ketu in Leo, your third house, are retrograde, suggesting that attractive advice should be tested against practical experience. Compare a recommended method with the requirements of your current assignment. Students may benefit from checking their answers against the stated criteria. Business discussions can generate useful inquiries, but confirm quantities, delivery expectations, and payment terms before treating an expression of interest as a firm order.
Gemini Money Horoscope Today
Keep enthusiasm separate from financial evidence. Jupiter in Cancer, your second house, is exalted and may support thoughtful use of resources and measured communication. Today, identify which existing possession or subscription genuinely deserves a place in your budget. This is a useful review, not a reason to become overly strict about every small pleasure. Avoid speculative decisions based on an upbeat conversation or a confident online claim. If someone offers a bargain, check the full price and practical usefulness. An evening with friends can remain enjoyable when the spending arrangement is understood before the bill arrives.
Gemini Health Horoscope Today
Mental busyness may be more noticeable than physical tiredness, especially if you keep checking whether you have done enough. Give yourself a clear transition between responsibilities and leisure. Put away your work materials, stretch comfortably, and eat without scrolling through pending messages. A short walk may help you arrive at an evening gathering feeling less preoccupied. Keep caffeine moderate if you are already feeling restless. You do not need to solve tomorrow's schedule tonight. Laying out your essentials and choosing a reasonable bedtime may be enough for now.
Tip for the Day: Finish one useful responsibility before letting social plans take over your attention.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More