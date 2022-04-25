Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 25

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, your logical reasoning skills are likely to bring you appreciation from all quarters. The time now is fruitful to undertake pending activities that you had planned for a long. Your patience is likely to be paid off. An optimistic attitude may help you sail through troubled waters. Do not be disheartened by delays and hindrances. You are likely to be more receptive to the fresh ideas of others, which may make you an instant favorite. Being a team player is likely to go a long way in your overall growth and development. You may get to meet interesting people, who may have a significant impact on your lifestyle. Any pending legal matters pertaining to the property are likely to get clearance. Travelling may be on the cards for some, but you may have to make alternate arrangements to avoid undertaking a road trip.

Gemini Finance Today

Your financial condition may remain strong, giving you a chance to start a new home venture. You are likely to receive good gains from stocks and shares. You may invest extra capital in an immovable asset or vehicle.

Gemini Family Today

An upcoming family event at home is likely to keep loved ones in a cheerful mood. Relatives may spread cheer with their presence. Children may become the source of joy, bringing harmony and peace at home.

Gemini Career Today

On the job front, your skills may be tested through an overseas trip, which is likely to bring you a monetary benefit on successful completion. Do not be bogged down by rivals and make progress in your assigned tasks.

Gemini Health Today

Your health is likely to remain in top form. A strict diet regimen and moderate physical activity coupled with calming techniques are likely to help you in maintaining balance in your well-being and mental peace.

Gemini Love Life Today

You are likely to start a new romantic relationship with a suitable mate, which may bring you happiness. Take time to understand each other, which is likely to go a long way in bringing you two emotionally closer to each other.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

