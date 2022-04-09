Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 9

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This is a good day; you just need to be cautious with your finances. Those who are willing to invest in crypto market, they should get hang of it. There are so many tempting deals may come your way, but you should analyze each and every aspect before making any final decision. Making choices in haste may cost you a lot.

You need to take a step back from scenarios like property dispute as it can cause you to lose your cool and ruin your mental peace. Today may put you in dilemma and you may find it hard to strike balance between your personal and professional life. Give yourself permission to push limits to come out of the comfort zone and accept challenges.

What lies further? Find out below

Gemini Finance Today

You should be very careful while investing in stock or mutual funds. Splurging on luxury and comfort is not a good idea today.

Gemini Family Today

You may feel affection for your friends, co-workers, family and loved ones and they may be happy for having your attention. Siblings may seek your assistance in completing a project on the academic front.

Gemini Career Today

A significant raise or a reward for work is foreseen. Those who are in marketing field, they may find the day favorable. Handsome commission is indicated for those who are in real estate business.

Gemini Health Today

Avoid overexertion and overthinking as it may give you stress and headache. Pace yourself to accomplish important things. Some may switch to keto diet; it is suggested to take proper advice from experts before making changes in your diet plan.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may feel grateful for having an amazing spouse, so buying gifts for her or him may be your agenda. There are so many things that you have planned with your partners, now this is the right time to do them.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Violet

