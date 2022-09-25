Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today, Sept 25, 2022: Some big achievements coming

Gemini Horoscope Today, Sept 25, 2022: Some big achievements coming

Published on Sep 25, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Dear Gemini, your daily astrological predictions for September 25, 2022 suggests, you need to stay focused on their goals in life in order to achieve them.

Gemini Daily Horoscope for September 25, 2022: Gemini students are likely to get a lot of opportunities to display their talent and reap huge accolades from the same.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Geminis need to stay focused on their goals in life in order to achieve them. You need to handle your personal and professional life in the best way possible. Only then will you be able to attain mental peace and stability. Be more calm and mindful when handling delicate relationships on the domestic front. Imposing your point of view just because you are right may not help in making matters better. You’ll feel in charge of your capabilities and make some big achievements in the coming time. It’s time you choose your health and fitness over every other life responsibility. As a result of personal concerns, students may find today to be less energizing than usual. Social obligations will be refreshing as you will meet new people and also spend time with old friends. Gemini students are likely to get a lot of opportunities to display their talent and reap huge accolades from the same.

Gemini Finance Today Gemini natives need to keep a close eye on their spending and make prudent financial decisions. This will ensure that you have enough money to meet your needs in the future. Expect more finances to flow in the second half of the day.

Gemini Family Today Allow your loved ones, friends and family to be there for you during a difficult time. Lean on them whenever you feel the need, Geminis; they’ll always be there to support you. Your parents will also be the backbone of your success.

Gemini Career Today At work, you will be able to use your inner strength to aid others, while maintaining control over your own power. Gemini natives’ performance may increase with their efficiency and this will not go unmentioned. Enrolling in an online course now might help you improve your knowledge and advance your career.

Gemini Health Today Fitness, proper nutrition, breathing exercises and walking in the fresh air - all may help you maintain good health. If you have been planning to go in for sports for some time, today can be a favourable period for the implementation of your plans.

Gemini Love Life Today Now is the moment to act responsibly on the romantic front and let them your partner know how you really feel. Single Gemini natives may connect with someone they’ve recently met. You’ll spend quality time with this person today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

