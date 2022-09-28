Gemini Horoscope Today, Sept 28, 2022: A reunion in domestic life

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Gemini individuals may enjoy peace and tranquillity in their domestic life today. They may be appreciated by family elders and kin for their efforts and dedication to keep the family together. You are likely to profit handsomely by investing in a long-term scheme. Gemini natives are advised to stay away from any confrontation on the professional front. Unproductive conflicts can erode your peace of mind and ruin the ambience. Some of you may not be able to focus on your work due to which your performance can decline. Gemini students are likely to receive the fruit of their hard work and can achieve success in their respective fields. Renovation work of a property owned by you is likely to enhance its market value. So do not hesitate. Your attempts to be on the centre stage on the social front may not be liked by some. Watch out for attempts to sideline you.

Gemini Finance Today Your financial position is likely to improve a lot and you will be in a position to invest in lucrative schemes coming your way. Your relationship with your business partner may be harmonious which may contribute to business growth. Gemini individuals may need to curb the habit of splurging and focus on saving on the financial front.

Gemini Family Today A wedding in the family is likely to bring the entire family together giving a chance to renew long-missed ties. You will benefit by listening to a parent or a family elder. There will be a sense of satisfaction in family life. Gemini individuals are likely to receive the support of their parents.

Gemini Career Today Today, Gemini individuals may not feel like working in the office. This may be due to some dilemma about their career, which may not allow them to concentrate. Increase your output at work, if you don’t want to get singled out. Someone trying to boss you around may need to be put in place and you will manage to do so easily!

Gemini Health Today Excellent health may find Gemini individuals energetic and ready to take on the world! To take your stamina to the next level, some of you may begin practising yoga or other types of exercises. An enhanced mental strength just may be a bonus point for you.

Gemini Love Life Today Promises made to the romantic partner are likely to be kept, bringing much excitement and happiness into your love life. You will work towards making your romantic relationship strong with patience and empathy. Committed Gemini couples may seal the bond.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

