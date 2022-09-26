Gemini Horoscope Today, September 26, 2022: Professional front looks competitive

GEMINI(May 21-Jun 21) Today, Gemini individuals may be able to take decisions that they were unable to make in the past. Your technical skills are likely to help in navigating the competitive professional front. To bring a bloom in your professional life you will have to formulate new strategies. To reverse sagging business fortunes, you may have to take some calculated risks to tackle the situation. Make sure you choose savings schemes which have high return potential. Frequent arguments and confrontations with elders would vitiate a joyous atmosphere. Some Gemini students are likely to be satisfied with their performance in a competitive situation on the academic front. However, they need to stay patient and work even harder to improve their grades. Socially, Gemini natives will be very much in the limelight. Someone may help you regain your position on the social front. A short journey is on the cards for Gemini natives that would help them to regather their thoughts.

Gemini Finance Today Good financial management is likely to benefit in stabilizing your financial position. Some Geminis can also expect financial benefits from past investments. In case you plan to make any new investment then weigh the pros and cons carefully.

Gemini Family Today You may face some communication lapses with your family members which can be upsetting. Because of this, you may remain stressed. However, don't react or get upset, rather resolve the issues amicably. Youngsters may annoy some Gemini natives with their rigid behaviour.

Gemini Career Today Gemini individuals may find themselves going easy on the professional front. Impressing those who matter will be easy for you in career matters. Good contacts are likely to translate into new opportunities on the professional front. So go ahead, mingle and make new connections.

Gemini Health Today Seek expert help before undertaking a rigorous exercise regime to achieve health goals faster. Opting for a balanced diet is likely to aid in overcoming chronic ailments. Practice some deep breathing exercises to enhance your focus and promote clear thoughts.

Gemini Love Life Today You will keep your partner's romantic interest alive through your inventive and unconventional ways! Chances of surrendering their heart and soul to someone special are indicated for single Gemini individuals. Newly married Gemini natives are likely to embark upon a period of marital bliss and happiness.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

