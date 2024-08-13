Taurus (20th April to 20th May) Good news is on the horizon. You're entering a season of strong manifestation, and it's bringing lots of opportunities your way. With the Sagittarius Moon opposite Uranus, the doors to success are wide open, and you're ready to step through them. You're a natural go-getter—when it's time to relax, you're a pro, but when it's time to make things happen, you're all in. Horoscope for August 13, 2024: Stars predict good fortune for these zodiac signs

You'll find yourself in the perfect spot to kickstart your success. While the cosmic energy supports you, it's your determination and effort that will make the most of this season of growth.

Libra (23rd September to 22nd October)

Tuesday brings a big opportunity your way. You've been anticipating good things, and it's no surprise since you've been working hard to make it happen. Your life is full of creativity, and you need the excitement of knowing that your efforts are leading to something meaningful. You're focused on your goals and want your hard work to have a clear purpose. With the Sagittarius Moon opposite Uranus, the last obstacles are clearing, and the universe is giving you the green light.

You've invested a lot into this season of rewards, and you know exactly what you're doing. You've been on top of things from the start, and now that this period of abundance has arrived, you're ready for it and feeling grateful.

Sagittarius (22nd November to 21st December)

You're not driven by greed, but you do welcome success. However, you're content with having just what you need. You've experienced both the highs and lows in life and are happy to take a balanced approach. You're satisfied with what you have and don't feel the need for more. As this season of ambition begins, you'll notice that everything in your life is in order. You don't feel any lack and are happy to keep things just as they are. This is your season.

While you wouldn't turn down something like winning the lottery—though that's not a promise—you will at least win your own personal jackpot of good feelings. You've discovered that being less attached to material things makes you feel much more fortunate in life.

