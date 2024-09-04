 Horoscope for September 4, 2024: Stars predict positive energy for these zodiac signs today | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
Horoscope for September 4, 2024: Stars predict positive energy for these zodiac signs today

By Soumi Pyne
Sep 04, 2024 05:25 PM IST

September 4, 2024, brings special cosmic energy for two lucky zodiac signs who will see a wave of abundance during the day.

September 4, 2024, brings special cosmic energy for two lucky zodiac signs who will see a wave of abundance during the day. Recent big cosmic changes are opening new opportunities, bringing rewards for those who embraced change and took risks confidently. So, let's dive in and find out which two zodiac signs are set to enjoy these amazing cosmic blessings!

Horoscope for September 4, 2024: Here's how cosmic energy bring abundance for these zodiac signs today.(Piaxabay)
Horoscope for September 4, 2024: Here's how cosmic energy bring abundance for these zodiac signs today.(Piaxabay)

Also Read Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 4, 2024

Leo (23rd July to 22nd August)

You're on fire today! With the Moon's connection to Mercury this morning, you feel in control and ready to perfect those little details that improve your relationships. You've figured out the key to making your interactions even better.

With the Moon's trine to Uranus, you're bringing positive energy into your shared spaces. You're making bold choices that pay off in surprising ways, embracing changes that add more peace to your life. When the Moon opposes Neptune this afternoon, emotions could get unclear, especially as challenges arise. But don't worry!

Also Read Uranus retrograde in Taurus 2024: Here's what does this retrograde mean for each zodiac sign

Venus and Lilith are working hard to boost your charm and help you crush your career goals. They're weaving some cosmic magic to guide you toward the abundance you've been aiming for.

Taurus (20th April to 20th May)

Today is all about grounding yourself and embracing growth! With the Moon's connection to Mercury this morning, you feel mentally sharp and ready to make small changes that lead to big improvements.

The Moon’s trine with Uranus in your sign today brings some unexpected but exciting shifts to your routine. This cosmic boost encourages you to explore new possibilities, especially in areas that fuel your personal growth.

Today’s energy urges you to step out of your comfort zone and trust the process. Whether you're tweaking your daily habits, trying a new hobby, or approaching work differently, even small changes can lead to major transformations. Don't hesitate to shake things up—this is your moment to create success and find personal fulfilment.

Follow Us On