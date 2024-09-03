Uranus retrograde in Taurus 2024: Here's what does this retrograde mean for each zodiac sign

As Mercury retrograde ends on August 28, 2024 you'll likely notice a lighter atmosphere. However, with Uranus retrograde in Taurus on the horizon, it’s a good time to remind yourself to stay patient—with yourself and those around you. Unlike Mercury retrogrades that happen a few times a year, Uranus's retrograde stretches over a longer period from September 1 to January 25, 2025. This retrograde will invite deeper reflection and gradual shifts, guiding you to embrace change at a steady pace. Uranus captured by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory (Photo Credits: solarsystem.nasa.gov)

During Uranus retrograde, you may expect changes in your financial situation. Instead of stressing, focus on ways to avoid these problems in the future. It's important to pay close attention to your money and seek advice from people who can help you save.

This retrograde is about soul-searching for you. You might find it harder than expected to align with your true self, but over the next few months, work on embracing who you really are. Accept and appreciate your most authentic self.

Your imagination will be running wild during this time, which can be both a blessing and a challenge. While you might feel more creative, it’s important to stay grounded and not let your thoughts spiral into paranoia. Keep a balance between your ideas and reality.

This period will focus on friendships. Appreciate those who have stood by you through tough times. While some friendships may fade, your truest friends will stay with you. Use this time to show kindness and support to those who need it most.

Your career might take some unexpected twists and turns during this time. Instead of avoiding workplace issues, face them head-on and try to solve them. This is a good opportunity to improve things at work.

You may find yourself connecting with new people outside of your usual circle over the next few months. These interactions could challenge your way of thinking and help you grow. Be open to what they can teach you.

Unexpected financial gain could be coming your way. Whether it's from a tax refund or an inheritance, you might be surprised by the amount. However, be cautious and try to save rather than spending it all at once.

Uranus retrograde is a chance to resolve any issues with your partner. You’ll be able to understand each other better and find a middle ground that works for both of you. This could be the start of a healthier dynamic in your relationship.

Over the next few months, you’ll need to set boundaries at work. You’re used to taking on a lot, but now is the time to start saying "no" more often. By doing this, you’ll have more time for yourself and avoid burnout.

This period will be all about your long-term financial investments. You’re naturally good with money, but make sure to approach investments carefully to avoid loss and maximize profit. Consider all the risks before diving in.

The universe might test you to follow others, but stay true to yourself. Don’t feel pressured to conform to anyone else’s expectations. Continue being the unique individual you are.

Trust your intuition during this retrograde. Don't let outside influences confuse your thoughts or emotions. Your gut feelings hold important knowledge, so follow them no matter what others say.