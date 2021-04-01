Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 1

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Good money management will help stretch your money and save some too. Today you may not be able to achieve much on the professional front. Clearance will be taken to commence construction of a house. Chances of enjoying a vacation look strong. A property that you have paid for may finally be handed over to you. Family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing. Expect to be reciprocated in full measure for giving a helping hand to someone. Making fitness your priority now will balance you immensely on the health front.

Love Focus: Your plans for an outing with lover may have to be slotted for some other day due to circumstances beyond your control.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some of you may make a few changes in your lifestyle just to retain good health. Increasing your wealth may be on your mind and may encourage you to double your efforts. Assignment or result submitted by you at work is likely to come under all round praise. A marriage or birth is likely to bring happiness at home. It is best not to be rash while driving today. A property decision will be given in your favour. Some of you are likely to be honored in a function or invited for guest lecture.

Love Focus: A great time is foreseen for those in love, so plan an outing together.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Some positive developments on the academic front will keep you in an upbeat mood. Steps taken on the health front will benefit. Those planning to buy a major item would do well to work out their budget and then decide.

Your diligence and hard work on the professional front are likely to pay. Some rearrangements may be carried out on the home front may, just to bring in a change. An out-of-town trip with family may get postponed to some other date. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to get marital sanctity for some, so let the wedding bells toll!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Academically you are likely to fare well. Good health keeps you fit and energetic today. Remain alert while transacting money, as loss is foreseen. Professionally, you can find yourself on a strong wicket, as you spare no efforts to better your career prospects. This is an excellent time for getting something done on the home front contemplated for long. Much travelling is envisaged, but it will help you achieve what you aim. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one.

Love Focus: Today, love and care are likely to be bestowed upon you by your near and dear ones.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Excellent health is foreseen. Investments promising good returns may be opted for by some. You will be able to make the right kind of environment on the professional front for smooth functioning. Planning something for the house may get you and spouse totally involved. Thorough preparations are a must for those travelling long distance. Returns from property will be as per your expectations. Day appears exciting and will give you a chance to meet people you had not met lately.

Love Focus: Some of you may feel a bit frustrated on the romantic front, as things don’t move your way.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Efforts to make the financial front secure may fail, due to inadequate earnings. Those undertaking an important assignment at work must remain careful about the deadline. Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. An enjoyable time can be expected by those proceeding to a holiday destination. A chance of acquiring property appears bright for those looking for one. Someone may be acting against your interests on the social front. You will find time to focus on your fitness.

Love Focus: Catching someone’s eye is likely to give you a great sense of achievement on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. The day looks favorable for venturing into something new on the professional front. Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. Planning a trip with someone, rather than travelling alone, will be a correct decision. Much hardship is foreseen for those shifting to a new location. You may be compelled to participate in something you have no interest in on the social front and waste a lot of time. Make health your priority.

Love Focus: Attracting someone from the opposite camp is possible on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Prospects of owning a house or a flat look bright. Spirituality may bring a special meaning to your life. Laziness may start telling on your health. Someone may surprise you by returning your loaned amount much before expectation. Your professional knowledge and business acumen will be much in demand at work. Shifting to a new residence is indicated for some and will prove a welcome change. You are about to enjoy a vacation that you had been planning for long.

Love Focus: Your brooding nature may not let you enjoy lover’s company.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A new venture will begin to look most promising. Things seem favourable on the health front, as you manage to maintain your workout routine. Your financial condition is set to improve, as past investments mature.

Today, you will be able to give a good account of yourself on the professional front. Maintaining a good grip on domestic matters may assume importance. Keep travel options open-ended. Possession of a property is possible.

Love Focus: Efforts will help make things brighten up on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your choice of a holiday destination will prove most exciting for those accompanying you. An old property being sold is likely to bring you into big money. Your initiative on the social front is likely to bring you into the limelight. Health remains good through your own efforts. Good money is likely to be earned today by freelancers and commission agents. Getting introduced to someone important in your professional sphere is possible. Some negative developments on the domestic front are likely to burden your mind.

Love Focus: Those living away are likely to get a chance to be with their loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An out-of-town trip is possible for some. You stand to lose property or money, if you don’t act now. Your helping hand on the social front will be much appreciated. Excellent health is ensured just by keeping a tab on what you eat. You remain financially sound, but this is no reason to splurge. A favor done to someone in your professional capacity is likely to be returned. You may plan to initiate some changes at home, but keep an eye on expenses as you may end up overspending.

Love Focus: You are likely to improve your romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Health remains good. Wisdom in spending and keeping your focus on minimizing expenses will keep you in a financially healthy state. Professionals may find the day a bit more hectic than usual. A happy domestic atmosphere will keep you in an upbeat mood and help maintain a happy demeanor. Visiting a tourist destination is foretold and will prove most interesting. A property is likely to come in your name. Someone may deliberately put you down in a social gathering and cause much anguish.

Love Focus: This is the time to let your hair down and have a rocking time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius