All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 11, 2023 (Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Take health issues seriously, if you want to remain fit. Don’t play the guessing game on the stock market, as you stand to lose money. Despite a good pay check in a new job, job satisfaction may just not be obtainable. A little push is all that is needed to get a youngster on the right track. A drive to the countryside is likely to give you the thrills. It will be important to take the right approach on the academic front.

Love Focus: It is time you expressed your love to the one you desire.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Taking adequate measures will keep you on a safe wicket. A new partnership is set to take business to a newer height. A personal task of a superior at office is as important as official job. Enthusiasm of a family member will be infectious and will make others join in. Be careful while using the road or handling anything heavy. Promising times lie ahead for those planning to study abroad.

Love Focus: This is the day when partner opens his or her heart to you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Don’t take any chances with your health today. Go into details of a deal and don’t succumb to shoptalk. Good earning prospects are indicated for doctors and lawyers. Family life runs smoothly, but makes it exciting to avoid boredom from setting in. It is a good day to buy a vehicle or a major item. Academic front looks promising.

Love Focus: A meeting with lover will need to be cancelled due to a prior commitment.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Transport owners will find business going great guns. A balanced diet and regular workouts will keep you fit and on the move. It will be important to impress those around, but limit the expenditure wherever you can. A family member may need his or her own space. Some contentious property issue can be raised and make you mentally tense. Your life path gets clearer and more defined on the academic front.

Love Focus: A gift or treat is in store for those going steady.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

An oversight in money matters is indicated, so remain alert. A cold lead about a deal may suddenly become hot and prove profitable. Don’t use words that you may later regret in a domestic fight. Those obsessed with weight loss are likely to harm themselves. This is the day to spend with the family at an exotic holiday resort. Your competitive spirit and diehard ambition keep you in top form.

Love Focus: Your efforts will pay in making lover happy and contented.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Remain extra careful in transacting money. An innovation in a project will bring you into the limelight. A neglected bodily ailment shows all signs of aggravating. Find energy to complete domestic pending jobs. An overseas journey is indicated for attending a wedding or ceremony. Financial support is likely for those pursuing higher studies. This is a good day to tackle issues you had been ignoring for long.

Love Focus: Don’t be insensitive towards partner, as you can easily hurt his or her feelings.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health clubs and gyms may be the answer to your coming back in shape. Good judgement will be your strength in playing the stocks. Not much progress is likely in a promising project, primarily due to lack of involvement. Getting together to go someplace exotic is on the cards for some. Now is the time to invest in property, if you want good returns. Practice will make you perfect on the academic front.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, partner’s sweet nothings will prove most soothing to the mind.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Health initiative will prove beneficial, only if you are able to maintain it. Do a bit of financial planning, before you start thinking on the lines of investment. Job satisfaction will motivate you to work harder. You will need to be realistic in meeting the demands of a family youngster. Good start on the academic front promises to take you far. Doing things, you are comfortable with will help you stay calm and composed.

Love Focus: You get immense encouragement by lover’s reposing confidence in you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Exercising can be fun; you are about to find this out soon. Be judicious in spending money. A slump in business is indicated for businesspersons. Family life runs smoothly and is likely to keep you happily engaged. An out-of-town official trip is likely to give you some respite and peace of mind. A good day is foreseen for getting a much-awaited luxury item. On the academic front, a much-awaited outcome will be in your favour.

Love Focus: An outing with your beloved may not prove as exciting as anticipated.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Take steps to save your health from polluted surroundings. Money multiplies for short-term investors/speculators. You may need to get involved to see an important task to completion. An excellent day is foreseen for people operating from home. Those shifting houses can expect to move into a better environment. You will have a leg up on rivals on the academic front, as competition hots up.

Love Focus: Loving gestures are likely to be reciprocated in full measure.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Improvement in health is foreseen, as you take up an exercise routine. You will need to be at your best to tackle something complicated at work. Spouse may look uncharacteristically happy, find out why! You are likely to increase your earning potential by tapping some untapped sources. A property deal is likely to be sealed at the earliest. A property deal is likely to be sealed at the earliest.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, a passionate encounter cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Despite misgivings, a family elder shows remarkable improvement in health. A new source of money is about to be created. A long spell in promotion or a raise is indicated for those in government jobs. Praise and appreciation are likely to be showered upon you on the social front. Visit to a friend or relative is likely to take up the day, but it will be enjoyable. A car or a dream house is about to become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Hectic schedule at work may not give you time to meet your lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

