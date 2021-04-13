Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 13

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): You are likely to enjoy good health. There is a good chance of making some money on the side. Your profile is likely to make you a hot contender for promotion. Some of you can waste a lot of time on trivial family issues. A financial tip may prove profitable and get you some good business. Good news on the property front awaits some. Your power of motivation promises to get many volunteers for a social cause.

Love Focus: Love may come knocking on the door of those working together.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Visiting a new place will prove most interesting. You may take a step nearer to acquiring property. Those searching for suitable accommodation will need to cast their net wider. You will enjoy good health and remain fit. Financially, you will find yourself comfortable. Higher ups are likely to repose full faith in you in professional matters on the work front. You are likely to take up the responsibility of organising something at your place.

Love Focus: Emotional blackmail is in store for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will enjoy excellent health by setting up a routine. Your financial position remains stable, as outstanding payments materialize. Your absence from the office without permission may come to the notice of seniors. Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel. Setting out on a holiday destination with family is on the cards and promises lots of fun. A property decision will be given in your favour. Some of you can feel tempted to skip an important event and pay for it!

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you will get the opportunity of expressing it to your beloved in person today!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Health remains satisfactory. Money saved in a project is likely to be put to good use. Haste makes waste; remember this on the work front. Time to rejoice on the family front is here! Rough time is foreseen for those embarking on a long trip. Builders are likely to get the sanction for something that they had sought. Some guests can come and stay with you unannounced and upset your daily routine.

Love Focus: Romance seems on the upswing, so make time to be together with lover.

Lucky Colour: Bronze Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Comfortable mode of conveyance should be your first priority for a journey. Those looking to buy property are likely to get one at bargain price. You may get busy organizing something on the social front. A change of diet with health in mind can be adopted by some. Those in business will be able to maintain good earning. An outstanding payment you have been waiting for can be further delayed. Those on the lookout for a suitable accommodation will find one to their liking.

Love Focus: You can be desperate for meeting lover and can even skip.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): On the social front, you may yearn to share your inner feelings with someone close. You are likely to adhere to a healthy lifestyle to remain in shape. Things begin to look up on the financial front. Retain flexibility on the professional front, as rigidity may not cut ice with superiors. Someone in the family may express the desire to take up something new. You may be forced to undertake a journey that you are not keen on. Booking a property in your name is possible.

Love Focus: A sprinkling of passion is likely to make the romantic evening perfect for you.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2. 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property. Your helpful nature will be appreciated and help boost your image on the social front. Good health is assured, as you make conscious efforts to achieve it. Money will not be a problem now with increased earning. A project completed competently is likely to add to your prestige on the professional front. You are likely to offend parent or a family member by your blunt ways. You are likely to have a time of your life by holidaying at a new tourist destination not experienced before.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to flood your mind today, so spare some time for love and make efforts to rekindle your love life.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Health remains excellent and promises to keep you energetic. Excellent financial planning will find you saving a lot of money. This is not the day to take any liberties on the professional front. Guests are likely to brighten up the home front. You may replace your old vehicle with a new one. Excellent returns can be expected from sale of property. Your well-wishers are likely to organize something in your honor on the social front.

Love Focus: Someone you feel attracted to may delight you by dropping broad hints on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Property booked earlier is likely to come into your possession now. Someone may turn cold towards you on the social front. Health remains fine. A raise in salary or some added perks are in the pipeline for some. You will be able to exercise full authority at work. An exciting time on the home front can be expected by some. A tiring journey may not leave you with the energy to do anything else today.

Love Focus: Spending time with beloved will be most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some kind of recognition awaits you on the social front. The day starts with a good note on the health front. A loan given to someone may not be returned in full. A prestigious assignment may come your way on the professional front. Changes done on the home front may need some modifications. If travel is on your mind, cater for the weather to enjoy a comfortable journey. House construction is likely to be completed without any delays.

Love Focus: Personal comments are best avoided on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 13, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An opportunity to travel abroad may materialize for some. Legal issues regarding a property may be decided in your favor. There is someone who is a source of irritation on the social front, so avoid him or her. Health-wise, you may feel on the top of the world today. You are likely to gain financially, as profits accrue in something you are currently involved in. This is an excellent day to showcase your talents on the professional front. You can spend the day reminiscing happy times of the past with a close friend or relation.

Love Focus: Some appeasing may be required to make the romantic relationship strong.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A stranger may extend a helping hand today when you least expect it. Health remains good through own efforts. Watch your step on the financial front, as someone may sweet-talk you out of money. Networking on the professional front promises to take you places. You will get total support on the family front for starting a new venture or implementing your ideas. An overseas trip is possible. A legal matter may be decided in your favor.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture can prove to be a useless distraction.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

