Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 17

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Some of you are likely to go in for a renovation to make your house look more aesthetic. Performance of those pursuing higher studies may leave much to be desired, but they will be able to cope up. You will be able to cut down on unnecessary expenditures through concerted efforts. Good dietary habits will prevent you from getting out of shape. Your focus may shift to something happening on the social front, so expect a hectic time.

Love Focus: Plans for the evening may need to be rescheduled owing to certain commitments.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will have to be doubly careful of how you conduct yourself at work today. There is a possibility of a transfer for some to another city or town. Some good news on the financial front awaits you. Your reputation may be at stake on the social front, as someone is out to tarnish your image. Some of you may start a walking or jogging regimen to stay fit.

Love Focus: A family elder is likely to help you in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You may need to reinvent yourself if you desire to be taken seriously by others. Showroom owners and retailers will be able to earn well today. You may go down the memory lane just by spending time with a childhood friend. Holding high expectations from someone on the work front shows all signs of ending in disappointment.

Love Focus: You are likely to kiss and make up with spouse after a spat.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Someone’s good turn on the domestic front needs to be returned, find out how. Participating in a social event may give you immense sense of satisfaction. You may be required to go out of the way to assist someone at work. Your performance on the academic front may leave much to be desired. Those not adequately prepared for a journey can face difficulties.

Love Focus: Busy schedule may not allow you to spend as much time with lover as you desire.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Gains are indicated for those playing the stocks. Money loaned by a friend can become a life saver for some. You may be invited to participate in a social event. Road users need to guard against road rage. You may need to keep some options handy on the professional front to avoid getting stuck. A new venture started by you will show promising results. Businesspersons will be able to net well-heeled clients by promoting their business in niche segments.

Love Focus: Maintaining a low profile is much advised.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Lending money on a good will alone may not be a good idea. Pricking things, you do not like about someone in the family will only pitch them against you. You shouldn’t stop yourself going for a long drive today. A senior may take you along for a meeting out of town, so remain prepared to proceed at short notice. Better avoid shortcuts on the health front to enhance fitness.

Love Focus: Go ahead and express yourself if you are sure about your feelings.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A business travel will let you explore new cultures and cuisines. A much awaited property deal is likely to materialise now. Budgeting will help you to keep a check on expenditure. Your ideas at work are likely to become profitable. A home remedy is likely to prove beneficial for those ailing. Someone’s achievement on the family front is likely to make the day exciting.

Love Focus: Someone who admires you will leave no stone unturned in appeasing you today.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Problems faced on the financial front are likely to disappear. Those unwell are likely to show a speedy recovery. A good time is indicated on the domestic front. Be extra careful while travelling. Something may keep you from realising your full potential on the academic front. A practical solution may be found for a complex problem at work.

Love Focus: An outing with lover is on the anvil and will be most enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to find a good deal for a property that you plan to purchase. Your actions on the home front will be much appreciated. A salary hike is possible, but not immediately. Health needs care. You will be more than willing to participate in something on the social front and you will get your chance. Taking a lift in somebody else’s vehicle may become necessary today.

Love Focus: Lover may not be in a mood to make any adjustments.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your excellent health is likely to enhance your positivity quotient. Be careful if involved in buying or selling a property. A focussed approach on something that you have recently started is likely to bag appreciation on the work front. A delayed bill payment is likely to make you pay extra bucks. Changes made on the home front may not find favour with spouse.

Love Focus: Initial excitement of falling in love is likely to take you to seventh heaven!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Official channels may take more time than anticipated in releasing your money. Health food is likely to prove magical to come back in shape. A new colleague in office may become your best support system. Some turbulence on the family front is likely to affect the peace of mind. Someone close is likely to volunteer travelling with you on a trip.

Love Focus: Exciting news on the love front is much indicated.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those apprehensive about loan documents can rest easy as they will manage to get through everything they are aiming for. Plans to sell a land may have to be postponed to a later date. Travelling is likely to open many new opportunities on the professional front. Some of you are likely to get the courage to blow the lid off your romantic affair and come out in the open.

Love Focus: Lover may have not so good mood swings which you will experience during the course of the day today.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

