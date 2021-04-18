Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 18

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Business persons are likely to bag a few new clients. Keep a sharp eye on a family youngster. Improving health will allow you to take up more responsibilities. Your financial condition is set to improve as money from an unexpected source comes to you. Check the mechanical condition of your vehicle to avoid problems en route.

Love Focus: A most wonderful time can be expected in the company of lover.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your disciplined health routine is likely to keep people confused about your advancing age. Financial worries can make you think about a side income. Someone from abroad or out of town is likely to brighten the domestic horizon. You can be vindictive when you want to, but your actions are likely to have an equal and opposite reaction on the work front today.

Love Focus: Lover’s insistence on something that you are not prepared for can be upsetting.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Small hiccups on the health front may not make you feel too energetic. A vacation is in the pipeline. A property evaluation may take longer than expected. It is best not to meddle in anyone’s personal life. Keep superiors informed of all your actions to remain on a safe wicket. Avoid indulging in betting or speculating as stars do not appear to be favourable.

Love Focus: Be creative in the relationship to keep your lover engaged.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Possession of a property is likely to keep you engaged. Tighten your purse strings or else you may have to worry about your savings. Happiness prevails on the work front as you gel well with co-workers. Common interest can get you together with family and folks. Some of you can opt for a family package tour to go on a vacation.

Love Focus: You get the chance you had been waiting for on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): An impromptu trip is likely to keep you excited. Avoid interacting with gossip mongers or they will use your name to meet their purpose. Focus on the task in hand on the work front should be your mantra today. Rising standard of living is likely to make you rub shoulders with the cream. You are likely to get a lucky break on the financial front. Efficiency will be the keyword for homemakers.

Love Focus: A personal issue may put you in two minds, so listen to your heart to follow the correct path.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will be thorough in whatever you undertake on the work front and impress all with your performance. A hobby will help some spend their time constructively. A new venture may find financial support from most unexpected quarters. This is the time to do your bit on the family front to win appreciation. You may be able to motivate someone to do what you had desired for long.

Love Focus: Boredom is likely to set in on the romantic front, if excitement is not infused soon!

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Earnings remain excellent giving you the freedom to splurge. Steps taken to come back in shape are likely to prove most beneficial. Performance on the academic front will be good. You may be called upon to undertake something prestigious. A good time is foreseen at work, as the workload seems to be minimal. You will be able to pacify a family elder, who is upset on someone.

Love Focus: Concern of lover is likely to warm your heart.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Promotion prospects are likely to open up for some. Avoid taking any decisions related to the property you own. Students are likely to fare well. You can feel anxious about the profession of a family youngster. You may have to help out someone in need by extending your resources. A new exercise regimen is likely to benefit your mind, body and soul.

Love Focus: Luck shines on you on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Work done with the satisfaction of the higher ups is likely to bring you in their good books. Health wise, everything appears to be fine. Money comes in a steady stream and is set to improve soon. Homemakers may feel tied to the home and yearn for a change. You may be roped in by someone close for a job that may not be to your liking, but little you can do about it.

Love Focus: Love may knock at your door of those looking for it.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A function at home can keep you busy and entertained. Health of someone close to you may be a cause of concern. There is nothing that can go wrong today, except things involving property. A good discount regarding a purchase is likely to help you save a good amount of money. You are likely to achieve a breakthrough on the professional front. Students wanting a scholarship are likely to get lucky.

Love Focus: Need is to focus on priorities, but your heart may pull you in a different direction.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may change your stance on a matter at the social front and it may not be appreciated. Stretching the workout routine may not work in your favour. An onsite travel is likely to get you all excited. Chances of getting a helping hand on the financial front cannot be ruled out for some. You are likely to squander a good opportunity on the professional front, if you are not careful.

Love Focus: Love front appears to be sparkling with concern and connect.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Some previous investments are likely to mature allowing you to clear off the pending payments. Renovation or changes on the home front may be given the go ahead. You will get lucky in finding someone, who helps you out in an important matter. Getting a position of authority at work is foretold. Your shrewd moves on the social front are likely to draw many into your camp.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may feel blessed, as they are about to realise their dreams!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter