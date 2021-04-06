Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 6

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Take all actions to make a long-distance journey comfortable. Getting the best price for a house or property may become problematic and force you to rethink. An excellent day is indicated for students. A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. Those seeking monetary help may meet with partial success. Your expertise is likely to get you some good breaks on the professional front. A family member’s decision may not be to your liking and can cause friction at home.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. You will manage to take some positive steps to enhance your wealth. You may not succeed in raising the capital to get your pet project on the tracks. You will find family supportive and helpful in all your endeavours. Those in important positions may be required to undertake an overseas tour. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Your frank opinions about someone may take you on a confrontation course with him or her.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone may turn into a long-term romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): This is the day to reap full benefits of an initiative taken by you on the social front. Good health is assured. You will manage to think up better ways to make money. Recognition and appreciation is in store for you on the work front. Giving time to spouse today may become important, so do not ignore. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is indicated. Do not trust even close ones in property matters and use your own judgement.

Love Focus: A not so favourable time is foreseen for those looking for love.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A financial tip may prove profitable and get you some good business. Decisions taken about a property matter now will be important. Encouraging words from the family will be a big morale booster in achieving something difficult on the academic front. Eating right and maintaining an active life will be your mantra to keeping fit and healthy. Monetary benefits are foretold in a new business venture. Apprehensions about the efficacy of your ideas may keep you from making any quick decisions. A family member will be adamant to do things his or her own way, so give way to keep domestic harmony.

Love Focus: You will manage to make the most of a romantic opportunity that comes your way today!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Expect the day to get brightened by the arrival of a friend or relative. Health remains satisfactory. If you are in a mood for some spending, now is the time! Things progress excellently at workplace. You will be able to resolve differences cropping up amongst family members at home in a most effective manner. Sightseeing with friends will prove to be a unique experience. Take your time in a property matter, as things do not look good.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to come to fruition with wedding bells.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Travel is indicated for some. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. Spirituality is likely to bring positive changes in your life, so go for it. Health remains excellent, as you become fitness conscious. A fine day is foreseen for those trying to make some money on the side. You are set to grow professionally and attract new clientele. Family may not initially support your ideas, but you will get around them.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Documentation regarding a property is likely to completed as per your satisfaction. You may need to seriously give heed to the advice of a senior on the academic front. Health worries become a thing of the past, as you start feeling fit and energetic once again. You will need to keep expenses within limits in a new project. Work undertaken on the professional front may prove monotonous. Family front is likely to become a lively place soon. An opportunity to travel on an official trip overseas may not come your way.

Love Focus: Newlyweds may need some moments of patience to start understanding each other’s point of view.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A property may come into your name. Outside help may be required in academics. An exercise regime may be adopted by some to get back in shape. Luck is likely to favour you on the financial front and bring in money. Those feeling dissatisfied with the present job can count on some good options. Total support of a family member may be required in sorting out a domestic matter. Travelling, especially by train, may prove hectic.

Love Focus: Differences are likely to crop up in a relationship on the marital front.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Owning a house is indicated for some. Academic front remains satisfactory as you forge successfully ahead. Your own efforts will help in de-stressing and attaining mental equanimity. Buying a new gadget or appliance is possible. It will be difficult to make any progress at work without adequately motivating the team. A family member is likely to become a great source of encouragement. Those travelling long distance will need to make good speed.

Love Focus: Efforts from both sides will be needed to make the evening romantically successful.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment. Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. A quick tip from the mentors is likely to help students on the academic front. Good earning will make you think of innovative ways to invest or put your dreams into action. An addition to the family may bring oodles of happiness on the home front. A trip with family may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating.

Love Focus: Romantic life will prove satisfactory, but you will need to keep your mood swings in check.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your networking abilities will help someone get a toe hold on the academic front. Paying back a loan may become a priority, so start cutting corners. Solid gains are seen for those playing the stocks or indulging in betting. Things go your way on the work front and get you some excellent opportunities. A marriage proposal for the eligible may be under active consideration. A vacation may materialise and prove most enjoyable. Time to get serious about a property-related issue.

Love Focus: Be completely honest in your present relationship.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Students will be able to concentrate better by improving company and study environment. Being a choosy eater will keep you in good shape! Previous investments bring handsome dividends and make you financially secure. A task you are expected to complete at work may require outside assistance. Homemakers are likely to get a free hand with their creativity. A most uncomfortable journey is foretold for those trying to travel without reservation. Confirm the antecedents of those trying to sell you a piece of real estate before you sign the dotted line.

Love Focus: Chances of catching the eye of the one you admire look bright, so make your presence felt.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

