All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 8, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may start something on the fitness front. False promise of good returns from a dubious scheme is best ignored, if you want to save money. You will manage to put your point across over an issue on the work front. A heated argument may ensue on the home front with a family member. You can find a long drive strenuous, so take adequate rests in between. A property matter is likely to come into controversy and give you sleepless nights.

Love Focus: There is a strong possibility of finding a suitable match for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will resolve to remain regular in your workouts just to remain fit. Financially, you may find yourself much more secure than before. Insist on full payment for a job or service rendered, lest you lose out on it. People may take exception to a peculiar habit of yours on the home front. You can travel to pick up or drop someone from the family. Setting up a new house or getting one built will give an immense sense of achievement.

Love Focus: Prayers of those seeking love are likely to be answered soon.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Play safe on the health front. A timely repair is likely to save you money. There is a distinct possibility of a change of job or residence for some. A marriage or function will enable you to meet your near and dear ones. Constructing a house or acquiring an apartment cannot be ruled out for some. You may feel reluctant to accompany someone on a journey.

Love Focus: Marital front will remain blissful as you manage to strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may be in two minds about continuing a workout routine. You will be able to tap a good source for earning big bucks. Impressing others with your professional competence will not be too difficult. Despite someone’s ugly mood, you will manage to keep the domestic atmosphere light. You will need to be more alert while driving. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert.

Love Focus: Confusion persists on the love front today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A change of lifestyle just to keep good health is foreseen for some. A family event may keep you entertained. You are likely to consolidate your financial position by curbing unnecessary expenditure. Don’t take things for granted on the professional front, as you may get caught on the wrong foot. An exciting time is assured for those travelling for fun. You will be able to buy the property you had been wanting for long.

Love Focus: Love life may not be great shakes, but promises to remain stable.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your own efforts will help keep you fit and energetic. You may cut corners just to strengthen your financial position. You will be extra efficient at work and not likely to leave any work for the next day. Peace prevails on the home front. Those willing to take leave and travel are in for an exciting time. This is an excellent day for anything related to property. Some good options may present themselves for those seeking admission on the academic front.

Love Focus: Don’t expect partner to brighten up your love life for you, chip in yourself too!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some ups and down on the health front cannot be ruled out. There is a chance of spending more than required just to impress others. Chances of bagging a lucrative deal on the business front may fade, if you are not quick enough. Some of you can plan to join a close relation overseas. Your presence in an out of town gathering will matter, so plan to undertake the journey. Finding someone who will help you out on the academic front will be an achievement for some.

Love Focus: Romance will be on your mind, but it may be difficult to find love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will keep good health by not succumbing to culinary temptations. You are likely to up your earnings and strengthen your financial front. This is not the best time to change things at work, but you will get your chance later. A family youngster is likely to add a feather to your cap on the academic front. Speeding on the road may cost you dear, so stop being a speed jockey. Property owners can make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for is likely to warm up to you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Don’t invest in any scheme without going into the details. Excellent business opportunities are foreseen for those setting out on an overseas tour. You are likely to take all those steps that bring happiness into your home. Try to avoid long journey as you may feel tired soon. Excesses threaten to afflict you with lifestyle disease if not taken care of well in time. A property deal is likely to lift up your spirits. You will find things going your way on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Those hunting for a mate may not find a suitable one yet.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will manage to steer to total fitness by adhering to your daily routine. Keeping home expenses to a minimum may prove to be an uphill task. A change on the professional front is likely to work in your favour. Those craving a peaceful family life may find peace and quiet rather too boring! Remain alert on the road. Academic performance of a family youngster will make you proud.

Love Focus: A suitable match for the eligible may be found.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will find yourself in the best of health. Conserving money will be important at this juncture. Your ideas and suggestions will be implemented on the professional front. An increased workload on the domestic front may make you moody and craving for a break. Travelling in a group is likely to thrill some youngsters. An exciting opportunity to represent your institution or organisation may come to some.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air as you enjoy the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Eating right and remaining active are the only ways for you to keep good health. Financial front displays signs of stabilising. Your ability to handle a task expertly is likely to get you much into demand at work. Ferrying a family elder to meet someone close is indicated. A packaged tour is likely to fit your budget. Deteriorating condition of your house can compel some to plan renovations. Those studying will find their focus returning.

Love Focus: Your stubbornness can put paid to a romantic evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

