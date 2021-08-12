Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 12

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.Forecast for 12th Aug 2021

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

You may get introduced to someone new and expand your friends’ circle. Those aiming for a roof over their head will manage to raise the loan for buying property. A change in exercise pattern is advised for remaining fit.

You will need to take a considered view of something that is being thrust upon you. Not the best time to broach anything personal with boss, as you can get no for an answer.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are likely to get a lucky break.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

Travelling to another city is possible and will prove lots of fun. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. Getting an expected outcome on the academic front will seem like a godsend and boost your morale. You will be able to give a good account of yourself to those who matter on the professional front. You may not be of much help to someone banking on you, due to your prior commitments.

Love Focus: Much romancing is foreseen, as you catch lover in just the right mood!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

Despite your own apprehensions, you will continue to enjoy good health. You will get full support from spouse in whatever you choose to undertake.

An impending vacation is likely to keep you in a state of excitement. Your brilliant performance on the academic front will open many avenues for you. Financially, you may not face any hardship, as money comes in steady stream.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship is likely to flower and keep you in a state of bliss!

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

Social front is likely to prove enjoyable today as you come across people you have not met of late. Prioritizing work will be important or you may get caught in an awkward situation. It will be wise to make a family member a sounding board to judge your performance. A changed environment will not only be enjoyable, but therapeutic too. Profits start accruing in a venture undertaken by you.

Love Focus: Chances are bright to catch somebody’s eye and set out on a romantic journey!

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

Handling a family youngster with patience and sympathy will be much more effective, than being harsh. Travelling by road to some place exotic will be most fulfilling. You can find financial front stabilising. Difficult tasks will take some effort on your part to bring them within your capability on the professional front. Something that had been troubling you on the health front is set to disappear.

Love Focus: Chance of a close encounter with the one you secretly love is possible today.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

Keeping fit is your mantra and you will manage to achieve it. A great family time is foreseen for some. Don’t be hasty in paying up for something without getting all the details. Those lagging behind on the academic front are likely to be helped by a well wisher. This is the time for you to review your career graph on the professional front. Currying favour with a senior will help you go places, so don’t worry what others have to say!

Love Focus: Spending time in the company of lover is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

A good deal is certain to come your way through your negotiating skills on the professional front. Those wishing to pursue higher studies will get the chance they had been waiting for long. A backlog of payments is likely to be received soon. You will need to bide your time, before getting a chance, so have patience. Family will be your priority today and you will derive immense fulfilment in catering to a child or a family youngster.

Love Focus: It is better to accept your mistake on the romantic front now, as it is bound to be found out by lover sooner or later!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Keep your expenditure under control. Take a non-confrontationist approach in sorting out a family problem. Professionally, you remain much in demand. Following the advice of someone close is likely to take you a step nearer to your dream home. You are likely to exceed your own expectations on the academic front. Changes made in lifestyle are likely to contribute towards good health. Government quarter may be allotted to those waiting for it.

Love Focus: Chance of mutual attraction turning into full-fledged romance is possible, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Cancer

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

Something you were hoping on the family front will happen. You will be able to maintain your tempo at work. Whatever preparations you have done for an exam or competition will be enough to see you through. This is a great day for you on all fronts. A windfall is foreseen on the financial front and promises to raise your quality of life. A new deal is likely to be bagged that promises to get the cash registers ringing.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to turn into pure bliss.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Virgo

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

A healthy life is foreseen for those suffering from a lifestyle disease. You are likely to motivate a youngster to follow in your footsteps. Your impression on those who matter on the academic front is likely to get a boost. Some other avenues of making money may open up for you. This is a good day to tackle pending issues both at home and at work.

Love Focus: Relations may need to be catered to and you may even have to go out of the way for some.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

An outstanding payment given up as lost may be received. There is every chance of bagging a lucrative contract for businesspersons. You are likely to remain socially active. There is certain benefit in doing what somebody says, so don’t reject the suggestions out of hand. Health wise, you are likely to feel fit and energetic! Something nice is likely to happen to you at work.

Love Focus: There is much joy foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

A medical condition will only disappear under the right kind of care. Resetting the house may be on the minds of some homemakers. You are likely to have your hands full in organising a social event. Those considering a job change will be better off staying where they are. Something done in a hurry may have to be undertaken once again, so take your time and do it right the first time.

Love Focus: Someone you are going steady with is likely to make your day by expressing undying love.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries