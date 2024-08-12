Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 12, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. (Pexels)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You may be encouraged to take up an exercise regimen. You will find the family supportive of your ideas. Those planning a vacation are in for a thrilling time. Some of you may be in the final stages of acquiring a property. Attending someone's wedding or enjoying a social event is on the cards. Professionally, you will be able to achieve your goals. Opportunities come your way to add to your earnings.

Love Focus: Those seeking a life partner are likely to tie the knot soon.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Health remains satisfactory. Something good is likely to come out of the initiative you have taken on the social front. Your help to the needy will be much appreciated by those around you. Wedding bells may toll for those waiting for a suitable mate. An out-of-town invitation will tempt some to undertake the journey. Someone may insist on you attending a social function. Professionally, you may have to contend with rivals at work, but you will manage to get back at them.

Love Focus: Someone of the opposite gender is likely to make your day on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Blue

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Financial issues will be handled competently. Health remains excellent.

Those driving alone should avoid late-night outs. Your popularity is set to rise on the social front. Things will move according to plans at work and help you in fulfilling your ideas on the professional front. Family is likely to extend their support for whatever you are venturing into. Travel is on the cards and can be for business or leisure. Time seems favourable for purchasing property.

Love Focus: Spouse may give you a pleasant surprise today, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Some of you will be able to put in your best to achieve your dreams. Enhancement in salary can be expected by some. You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price. A chance for an overseas trip cannot be ruled out for some. Someone is keen for your advice, so spare some time for him or her. Your intelligence and knack of preempting moves will keep you a step ahead of your rivals on the professional front.

Love Focus: A passion-filled evening is foreseen for some, as the romantic front burns bright!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will get the opportunity to implement all your ideas at work. Your admirers are likely to extend all the help and support to you on the professional front. Financially, you don’t have anything to worry about. You will manage to balance both work and family admirably. Setting up your own place is on the cards for some. Some of you may awaken to the benefits of eating right. Helping out someone seeking your personal attention will make you feel nice.

Love Focus: This is a good day to spend time with your lover, provided you are able to skip the office!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Good professional guidance will help you achieve what you have in mind. A piece of good news will spread excitement in the family. A chance meeting with a childhood friend on a journey is possible. Giving a helping hand to someone in need will be much appreciated. A good investment opportunity comes your way and promises to make you financially secure. It is best to junk the junk food. Property acquired previously may give excellent returns.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails as you get to spend some time with yourlover.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: White

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Those preparing for competitions will manage to find their focus. Wealth comes your way in a most unexpected manner. A family get-together will provide a welcome break from amonotonous routine. A friend or relation can take you out shopping. This is an excellent day for you. The leave you have been seeking will be granted, so make the most of it. Things look up on the professional front, as your hard work brings in positive results.

Love Focus: An exclusive dinner out with the one you love is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Peach

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Commission agents are likely to get assured returns from a deal. Helping out a family youngster is likely to give you immense satisfaction. A sightseeing tour is possible for some youngsters. Settling in a new house is indicated for some. Wayside food may upset your system, so steer clear. Someone may seek your advice on a personal level. Things move favourably on the professional front. Someone at the office may help you out in completing a task.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours show all signs of succeeding, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your working conditions are likely to improve. Someone’s guidance will do you a lot of good on the academic front. Previous investments will help in financing your pet project. Someone is likely to provide you with a conveyance from travelling to a distant destination. A family function may find you in the limelight. A profitable deal is likely to be signed. A diet plan suits your system well. You will gain enough confidence to put your point across to higher-ups on the professional front.

Love Focus: Your desire to spend quality time with yourlover today will be fulfilled.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Financially, you will remain on the saving mode to make the financial front healthy. Health remains good by remaining active. An exciting time on a vacation is foreseen for some. Helping someone in dire straits on the social front will be immediately reciprocated. Letting a senior intervene in a complex situation at work will be the right step. Family life promises to cruise along smoothly as marital relationship turns more tender and loving.

Love Focus: Lovers will get the chance they have been seeking to be together.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A special day is indicated today. Health remains satisfactory as you become fitness-conscious. A lucrative property deal materialises. Some excitement is indicated on the domestic front concerning a family youngster. You are likely to keep in touch with your near and dear ones who are not in town. Things move smoothly at work as you manage to implement your ideas. You may need to remain a bit cautious on the financial front.

Love Focus: Romantic life will be most fulfilling as you get to spend quality time with your lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Family ties are likely to get strengthened as you make it a point to look up relations. There is a likelihood of getting a chance to travel overseas. An opportunity to buy property at a bargain price may present itself soon to those looking for one. Some ideas implemented on the professional front will start showing results. The financial front remains healthy as wealth comes to you steadily. Health remains good through a strict dietary regimen. Remaining cool is the key to your victory over your adversaries on the social front.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to make the day enjoyable for you, so expect an entertaining evening.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Golden