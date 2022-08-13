Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 13, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A financial boon is expected and may bring you into big money. Consume commensurate to your physical activity to remain healthy. You will be able to handle extra burden of work most efficiently. Family members may gang up against you over an issue and make you see red. An adventure activity promises to give you the high you seek! Downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property. Read More

Love Focus: Your platonic love may not remain platonic for long, so savour a romantic reincarnation!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A new colleague may give you good advice on investment. Someone may rubbish your ideas, if you don’t present them well. You are likely to push yourself to get back in shape. Arrival of your near and dear ones promises to brighten the home front. An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. Read More

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy togetherness.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Buying an expensive item or jewellery at bargain price is possible. Try what you may, making your mark in a totally different field will be difficult. Some of you will fight an infection successfully. Helpful nature of a relative is likely to ease your job. Some of you may undertake an overseas journey. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property. Those freshly out of college may get a chance to opt for higher studies. Read More

Love Focus: Love life will be most satisfying.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Taking the advice of a friend may benefit you on the investment front. Your focus and energy may be found lacking in a task assigned to you. A change in eating habits is required to remain energetic. Family will be supportive and encourage you in whatever you want to achieve. Travelling overseas in an official capacity is indicated for some. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some. Read More

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of opening up your heart on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Regular routine will keep you in good health. A promising day for professionals is foretold, when a lot of positive things happen. Wrong decisions may prove heavy on your finances. A family youngster may become a pillar of strength for you. Chance of going on a vacation with family is indicated and will be lots of fun. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. Read More

Love Focus: A most wonderful time can be expected in the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A timely advice may help strengthen your financial position. Your performance today at work may set an example for others to follow! You will feel on the top of the world as far as health is concerned. You will need to remain sensitive to the moods of spouse or a family elder. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! You are likely to deliver what is expected of you on the academic front. Read More

Love Focus: Meeting an old flame is set to brighten up the romantic front for some.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A get-rich-quick scheme, though risky, may give good returns. Those doing something privately will be able to boost their business. Some of you can shed some flab. Peace and tranquility are foreseen on the family front. Chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. Students can expect to excel in academics or sports. Read More

Love Focus: Romantic mood may wane as you get busy with other priorities.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Good earning will make you splurge and enjoy life in general. Pressure of work that you had been feeling for the past few days is set to increase. A new health fad will take you towards total health. Much togetherness is in store for some on the family front. An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved. Read More

Love Focus: Nearness to the one you love will keep your spirits high.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

An increment is likely, especially for those in the central government. Those ailing can expect to be taken care of well. You can expect full support of family in all your endeavours. An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some. A new acquisition can make you squeal with child-like delight! A step up the career ladder is very much indicated for some. You may get invited to a celebrity do. Read More

Love Focus: Sharing and caring will make the romantic front most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Benefit accrues as your gut feeling about an investment turns right. Things are likely to move favourably on the professional front. Your minor ailment can respond to a home remedy. Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment. Calm prevails at home and you are likely to have a lot of time on your hands. Your hard work and focus is likely to pay off on the academic front. Read More

Love Focus: You get the chance you had been waiting for on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Good returns from an investment are foreseen. Those new on the job will get the opportunity to impress higher ups. You may neglect health by indulging in excesses. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. A competitive environment will find you in your element on the academic front. Some of you are likely to enjoy a special place on the social front. Read More

Love Focus: Lover’s tiff is on the cards for some and can continue for some time.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be able to stem wasteful expenditure by sensible budgeting. Professionals are likely to earn well and make some new clients too. Some of you can find fitness classes beneficial for health. Home front will be most inviting for rest and relaxation today. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably. Read More

Love Focus: Your love life promises to cruise along smoothly.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

