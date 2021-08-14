Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 14

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Forecast for 14th Aug 2021.

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

Financial stability is assured due to previous investments. You may wish for a better family life, but if you are not ready to compromise now on the family front, the change that you desire may remain just your wishful thinking.

You may have to go out of your way to cater to someone at work. Something new started will be completed satisfactorily. Your efforts on the academic front will be recognised.

Love Focus: Romantic front is set to brighten as you rekindle your love life.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

You may be tempted by a friend or colleague to try out a new exercise regimen to achieve total fitness. Those performing well are likely to get full credit for their work. Peace and quiet prevails on the home front and will allow you to let your hair down. Students will be able to seek guidance to overcome academic difficulties. Earning remains steady and will help maintain financial stability.

Love Focus: You will be able to follow your heart and get close to someone you desire on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

Property acquired recently promises to give good returns. You are on the path to achieving financial security by switching to saving mode. Sticking to your pace at work may not help in meeting the deadline, so quicken your pace.

You will have to create the right ambience for things to go smoothly on the social front. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some as you may mix business with pleasure.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to find one.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 7,9Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

Saving and judicious spending will keep your bank balance in a fine fettle. This is the time to plan out your future for settling down in matrimonial bliss. Travelling with your near and dear ones will be fun. Your academic progress will be more than satisfactory. You will get the opportunity to showcase your networking skills on the social front. Efforts on the health front prove fruitful. This is the best time to go in for a new venture.

Love Focus: Romance kept on the backburner for sometime will again gain momentum.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

You will manage to get the things done that you had desired for long on the domestic front. An invitation to a function or party will find you in your element. Money lent to someone may not be returned as promised.

Excelling in your present job is likely to give you a professional high. Something that you have submitted on the academic front is likely to be appreciated and come in for praise.

Love Focus: Things brighten up on the romantic front, as someone catches your fancy!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

Your popularity on the social front is set to rise as you remain at your helpful best. You may become a pillar of strength for someone on the family front. You may take a step closer to acquiring a new property. Good performance is likely to open many doors for you on the academic front. An excellent day is foreseen for people involved in any kind of trade. You will find your luck turning for the better, as you manage to cut the official red tape and get what you seek.

Love Focus: You will make the day perfect for romance by your extraordinary ideas!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

Sprains or injuries need to be guarded against on the health front. You will manage to muster enough support for accomplishing something on the social front. Stork is likely to visit some soon. Someone may try to undermine you on the business front, so be prepared. You are likely to end up paying more for a property that can be had for less.

Love Focus: Your love interest may want a firm commitment for which you probably are not ready.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

You are likely to get the options that you have chosen on the academic front. Financial worries appear to be over as money comes from unexpected quarters. There is something happening on the work front that may not entirely be to your liking, but little you can do about it. A sporting activity will help bring back your energy and strength. Stars look bright on the property front.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to dominate you.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

Meeting friends or old colleagues is likely to make the day interesting. Your innovative ideas at work will be much in demand. Spouse’s advice is likely to benefit you. A favour done to someone in the past is likely to be returned with full fervour. Property owners will be able to rent out their property. Appreciation is in store for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Kiss and make up should be your mantra today.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 11,17Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

Good showing on the academic front will help you in forging ahead with confidence. You will manage to establish yourself firmly at work by keeping those who matter on your right side. Increased workload may make you crave for a break. An important deal may get delayed and lead to missed opportunities. Money will pose no problems despite your splurging! Don’t bring to lips things that your spouse doesn’t approve of.

Love Focus: A sense of well being is assured, simply by being close to the one you love!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

Those appearing for a tough competition stand a real good chance of clearing it. An ailing member of the family may need your help, so remain prepared for it. Plans for a short vacation are likely to be finalised. Cater to the weather, if you want to stay healthy. A lucrative deal can make the cash register ring. Thorough briefing may be required to get a task done without a hitch. You may need to keep some major purchases on the hold for now.

Love Focus: Holding hands and exchanging sweet nothings with lover may not be possible today.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

Keep your cards close to your chest, especially if it is something personal. Some more hard work is required for achieving what you have set out for on the academic front. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out of town relative. You will be able to prove your mettle on the professional front. Remaining slim and trim may become your aim and you will go all out to achieve it.

Love Focus: Cupid strikes those in the search of love.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus