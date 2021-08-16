Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 16

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Forecast for 16th Aug 2021.

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

You may feel dissatisfied with a new development at work, but it may not be as bad as it seems now. Money will not pose any problem, but investing wisely is the need of the hour. Extra coaching may prove a boon for some on the academic front. A relaxed day is foreseen, when you will be busy attending to personal matters. You are likely to enjoy spending time with family today. Plans for going abroad are underway and may materialise soon.

Love Focus: Togetherness with lover will prove immensely fulfilling and will brighten the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

Spouse or a close friend can provoke you into doing something that you may later regret. A business trip can become a turning point for some entrepreneurs. Good performance can be expected on the academic front.

You may have to be a little more assertive at work to get things done in a timely manner. Someone’s prosperity is likely to make you green with envy. It will be in your interest not to interfere in someone else’s business.

Love Focus: Partner may not be in talking terms with you.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

Those married can be at daggers drawn with spouse over some sensitive issue. It may become difficult to adopt a workout routine, but you remain fit. Keeping cordial relations with those who matter will be the key to success on the academic front. Judicious spending will enable you to stretch your money. You may be shirking a responsibility that is your rightful duty. It is easy to point fingers, but you must try to see the other person’s point of view.

Love Focus: Something special is likely to happen on the romantic front today.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9,Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

Good earning will keep your morale high and boost your self-esteem. You will need to remain sensitive to the moods of a family elder. Passion for what you are pursuing on the academic front will help keep you in the lead. Too much travelling may get on your nerves. There are times you regret certain decisions in your life, but remember everything happens for the good. You will soon have a reason to rejoice on the professional front.

Love Focus: A romantic evening is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

Things start looking brighter on the social front. You will be able to complete some work allotted to you in record time. An angry family member will need to be pacified by doing his or her bidding. Opt for a healthy lifestyle. A property issue will be settled amicably. Your guesswork on the academic front comes right! You will need to calculate your taxes wisely to save.

Love Focus: Celebratory mood may prevail on the romantic front and you can very well plan to paint the town red!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 17, 22Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

You are likely to get something you had always fervently desired. Helping out on the domestic front will give you a sense of immense satisfaction. Avoid fat-rich foods to remain healthy. Those in the upper tax bracket will need to manage their finances well. A property may come to some through inheritance.

Love Focus: Romance may be high on your list of priorities today, so expect to enjoy the day!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

An old ailment may pester you, but will be taken care of. This is the right time to invest, as things look bright on the financial front. This is your lucky day, when whatever you touch turns to gold! Your performance on the professional front is likely to be lauded by all. Achieving a distinction on the academic front is possible. Family life may prove most fulfilling, as spouse extends all the support to you.

Love Focus: Wedding vows can be taken by those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

There is a good chance of meeting someone you had not met in years on the family front. Those looking for excitement may plan something by road. Some good news can be expected on the social front and will get you in an upbeat mood. Praise for a job well done at work is in store for some. Your efforts and hard work are likely to result in a favourable outcome on the academic front.

Excess in either food or drink may cause problems, if you are not careful.

Love Focus: You may not be too happy with the lover’s reaction.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

You are likely to handle the ups and downs on the health front effectively. A family youngster may need guidance in conserving money. Delay in some legal work can cause concern. Pending work on the home front may keep you occupied. Boredom threatens to set in at work, so take steps to make your life exciting. Career planning seems important at this point of time. There is no reason to refuse an offer for travelling abroad.

Love Focus: Expect a good time on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

You will succeed in cutting domestic expenses by tightening your belt. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangle. You may find lifestyle changes most beneficial. Those inclined towards social work will find immense satisfaction in serving others. Remain alert at work, as you are prone to committing mistakes. Missing a family function is possible because of some previous commitment.

Love Focus: Sharing intimate moments with spouse or lover is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

Delegate work on the domestic front to have some time for yourself. A trip will enable you to meet people you have not met for long. Your aptitude for something on the academic front may become your greatest asset.

Monetary condition is likely to improve for some. You can be ticked off for an incomplete job by a senior. Starting on a special exercise routine is indicated for some and will prove most advantageous.

Love Focus: Romance holds special interest for you today.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 12, 17Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

Lethargy and inaction may get you out of shape, if you don’t do something about it soon. Travelling will be fun, so find time for a spin. You will be able to achieve something difficult on the academic front, through sheer determination. Spending time with friends is indicated today. This is certainly not the day to take liberties in business matters. Someone may not like the changes being made on the home front.

Love Focus: Lover can leave you for someone else.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra

Be careful of: Cancer