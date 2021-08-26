Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 26

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Job prospects for those looking for suitable employment are likely to improve. You may desire something expensive, but your financial situation may not allow you to do so. Spending fun-filled days with family or friends on a vacation is foreseen. This is a good time to plan a short outing with family. Joining a study circle may prove a big help on the academic front.

Love Focus: A heart to heart conversation with the lover is likely to make your relationship strong.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A deal is likely to be sealed through your efforts. Financial perks are likely to be enjoyed by those who have been recently promoted. Your firm resolve to stay fit will do a whale of a good to your health. A tiff with spouse over a small issue is likely to escalate. Much fun is in store for those setting out on a leisure trip. There is a chance of being entrusted with an important task at work. Things may start moving to your liking on the academic front.

Love Focus: Day is excellent for those wanting to tie the knot.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You will need to get updated professionally to come at par with new entrants. This is a good day for negotiations as you are likely to meet with success. Your resolve to become fit is likely to bring positive results on the health front. A good news on the family front is likely to lift up the mood. You will be able to make good time in a long journey. You will manage to acquire an added qualification on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture can prove to be a useless distraction.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Eat right to remain fit and healthy. Keep your personal life under wraps to avoid taken advantage of. A senior is likely to punch holes in an assignment submitted by you. You may be made responsible for ferrying someone in your vehicle today. A family elder will be there when you need him or her the most. Those aspiring for higher studies abroad are likely to hear of some good news.

Love Focus: This is a good day to look for favours from your lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Leo (July 23-August 23)

The day proves exceptionally rewarding for you today, both personally and professionally. Financially, you will be in a strong position and may even add more to your wealth. An alternative medicine may give relief from an ailment. Peace and tranquility prevails on the home front. This is not the day to travel long distance. Some of you are set to shift into a bigger house. Excelling in a subject is possible on the academic front.

Love Focus: Falling in love becomes easy as the one you like makes the first move.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your desire to get ahead on the professional front may make you take all the right steps. Good financial acumen will help some in adding to their wealth. You may opt for an exercise regimen. An exciting time is foreseen in the company of friends today. You may plan a vacation with someone close. Selling immovable property at market price may not be as easy as it had first seemed.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to take a backseat, as you have too much on your platter today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Money will no more be a problem as some kind of inheritance comes to you. Opting for moderate living will help you retain good health. Someone eligible in the family is likely to find a suitable match. Gaining knowledge about the place of intended vacation is likely to double your enjoyment. Sharing notes with others will be helpful on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to give you good advice, go by it rather than resisting it.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

An accomplishment on the professional front is likely to give you a sense of achievement. Financial condition is set to improve for those feeling the pinch. Your persistence on the fitness front is likely to bring positive results soon. A family gathering may be expected today and will prove enjoyable. Your love for travel may soon find you travelling with your near and dear ones. Your performance on the academic front will be more than satisfactory.

Love Focus: Romantic ties will need to be strengthened by spending more time together.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You may get the opportunity to try out some new ideas on the professional front. You will manage the financial front most competently. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. Things turn favourable for someone you are worried about on the family front. Fun time is foreseen for those setting out on a vacation. Fun time is in store for youngsters on the social front today.

Love Focus: Meeting an exciting person on the romantic front is likely for some.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are likely to excel in whatever you are involved in at work. Some of you can end up spending more than you have catered for. Your resolve to lead a healthy life may find you enrolling in a gym. Attending a family function may appear difficult at this juncture due to previous commitments. Vacation may beckon some and provide a welcome break from the routine. Winning brownie points is possible on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will be able to provide full focus on the romantic front and make it rock!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Your helping hand to someone in monetary need is likely to give you immense inner satisfaction. Those feeling under the weather will once again start enjoying good health. A peaceful home environment may elude some. A profitable journey is foreseen for those on a business trip. Possession of property is not too far, as last installment gets paid. Your popularity is set to rise within your social circle.

Love Focus: You will need to be completely honest in your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You are likely to get elevated to the next higher level in your present occupation. Monetary condition will start showing signs of improvement. Those trying to come back in shape can ill afford to miss out on workouts. Making new friends is on the cards, as you are able to meet like-minded people. An excursion with friends promises to be exciting. A property dispute is likely to pit you against a sibling, but don’t go legal. Your performance on the academic front may leave much to be desired.

Love Focus: Your ideas may not find favour with lover and may get a big no for an answer!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet