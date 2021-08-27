Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 27

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Money will not pose much of a problem as wealth comes your way. You will be able to give a boost to your existing business and prosper. Success of a family member is likely to fill you with pride. Avoid taking a shortcut while travelling, as difficulties are foreseen. Excellent returns are expected from property and previous investments. Students will overcome all the hurdles in pursuing their dreams.

Love Focus: You can feel cross with the one you love for some solid reasons.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Those desperate to come back in shape will do so. Monetary help from an unexpected source is likely. Someone at work may not oblige you by extending a helping hand. Some of you may feel the need to do something exciting on the family front and will do so too! Travel will brighten the prospects of finding love. Renting out property at an excellent remuneration is foreseen for some house owners. Some more hard work will be required by students appearing for a crucial examination.

Love Focus: You are likely to hear a “Yes” from the one you love!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Taking the initiative to inculcate healthy habits is certain to benefit in the long run. Don’t bank too much on someone for money matters. Good earning is indicated for freelancers and consultants. A domestic situation can have you in an emotional turmoil. A journey to a distant land will be both comfortable and educative. Take good care of your property as someone is out to dupe you. Students will do their parents proud by performing well in extra-curricular activities.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to do something that can elevate you to Cloud Nine!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Green

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Maintaining daily routine and adopting an active lifestyle is indicated for some on the health front. Money invested in some lucrative schemes can start giving good returns. Your intrinsic honesty comes through to impress one and all on the professional front. Chances of a family member helping you out in something personal cannot be ruled out. Be clear about the routes before you undertake to drive as chance of getting lost looks real. Some of you are likely to become the proud owner of a property. Students will excel by providing full focus to the work at hand.

Love Focus: You will be able to catch the eye of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

You find yourself full of energy today. The money loaned to someone will be promptly returned. A workplace rival may give you sleepless nights by feeding mischievous information about you on the grapevine. Peace and quiet at home will give you a chance to enjoy all by yourself. Urge to travel can get the better of you, so plan out a vacation. Buying a new house is possible.

Love Focus: A secret longing for someone or something is likely to be fulfilled today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A healthy diet will keep you fit. An outstanding amount is likely to be received. Good earning is indicated for professionals and business persons. A piece of happy news on the family front can be expected. You are likely to reminisce about a recently concluded trip. House owners can expect to demand good rent for their property. Those going in for higher studies may get a scholarship.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked with someone are likely for some.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Excellent health is indicated. A promotion will not only give you important responsibilities, but perks too, so rejoice! A challenging situation at work is likely to be tackled well. Differences may crop up amongst those living in a joint family. Accompanying someone for an out of town trip cannot be ruled out. If owning property is on your mind, a good bargain is waiting in the wings.

Love Focus: The sensitivity and concern of lover will overwhelm you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Health is likely to improve for those feeling under the weather lately. Money is likely to be gained through past investments. You will manage to take the right decision regarding a professional matter. A perfect understanding with spouse will help in gauging moods and preempting showdowns! Don’t share a vehicle with others if you want to travel comfortably. Lease for a property occupied by you is likely to be extended.

Love Focus: You succeed in making a place for yourself in the heart of the one you desire.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your initiative on the health front will pay rich dividends. This is the right time to consolidate your financial position by both saving and wise investments. Full support of higher ups can be expected in a particular workplace situation. Spouse may need your help in an important matter. A vacation promises a wonderful time. Some builders may start thinking in terms of a township soon.

Love Focus: A love-at-first-sight situation can arise for some.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Health remains satisfactory. You will manage to read the market well and put your money judiciously to earn handsome dividends. Your plan will fall into place and help you establish yourself much more firmly at work. Travelling on a vacation with family is foretold. Turning an ancestral property into builder floors may be contemplated by some. You are likely to remain socially active by meeting whoever you can and expanding your circle.

Love Focus: Lovers can become incommunicado on some issue.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Your efforts at work may go unnoticed and frustrate you. A positive development on the family front can be expected. Steady income from savings will not be enough for achieving what you have in mind. Travelling in a group will prove most enjoyable. Trying out various diets is likely to cause more harm

than good. Alterations and additions may be initiated to restore an ancestral property.

Love Focus: Time spent with lover today will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. Overspending can come under the scanner and get you in a tight spot. Becoming a yes-man at work can have its advantages, so toe the line of someone important and prosper! Homemakers may vie for a change of scene at home. Property dealers are likely to strike it rich.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a satisfying time.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Violet

