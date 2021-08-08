Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 8

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

Some new ideas may come to you regarding a venture undertaken. Someone requires a helping hand on the domestic front. You are likely to enjoy your heart out in a family outing. Sale of property is likely. Students will be able to get the subjects of their choice. Light exercises and a little sweat are all that is required to become perfectly fit. A piece of real estate appears too lucrative to be passed over.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, a stranger may have a mysterious attraction for you, but stars advice caution.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

Positive changes on the home front are in store for some. A journey may not provide you the promised comfort and hurt your pocket too. Keeping your options open on the property front will be a step in the right direction. Stars indicate a strong possibility of a windfall. This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health. You will succeed in achieving your goal of adding to your wealth. Professionally, you are likely to make your position stronger, as whatever you do turns out right.

Love Focus: A most heartening situation develops on the romantic front for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

A child is likely to do you proud. A long drive is likely to help you get over mental tiredness. Those into real estate are likely to make a killing in the property market. A good day is foreseen for students appearing in a competitive exam. Positive steps may be required to be taken to restore perfect health. Those worried about financing educational pursuits will find the money when the time comes! Delay is foreseen in submitting an important report on the professional front.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to be resisted by someone you desire.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

Those looking for suitable accommodation may find one that fits their pocket. Avoid travelling, if things can be organized through other ways. You will need to think up ways to de-stress your mind. Adhering to a good routine will help you in negating ill health. Something started on the side is likely to earn good profits. Those trying to achieve something on the professional front will have luck on their side.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to provide much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

Your quick wit and humour will help in lighting up the atmosphere at home. A hiccup while travelling cannot be ruled out. This is a good day to negotiate a property deal. Organising something at home cannot be ruled out and your initiative is likely to earn much appreciation. Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon. Earning an extra buck can motivate you to slog extended hours. You are likely to prove your competence at work by completing something challenging to the satisfaction of all.

Love Focus: Misunderstanding threatens to spoil your plans on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

Business persons can expect increased profits. Spouse may not be in a happy state of mind and may even be at complaining best! Those travelling long distance will make good time. Don't be hasty in a property deal. You may get a chance to witness something exciting. Introducing new fitness techniques in your workout routine will prove immensely beneficial. It is good to show off, but don't loosen the purse strings too much!

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the sensibilities of lover as it can spoil the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

Rectifying a mistake in time may save you from big trouble on the professional front. A family youngster can insist on doing something that you do not approve of. A journey is likely to take you down the memory lane. Some of you may start a long pending construction work at home. A new health routine may start giving health benefits right away. Good advice may be required to make a profitable investment.

Love Focus: Winning the affections of the one you secretly love can become the biggest achievement of the day!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 17, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Your rebellious attitude may not be taken in a good stride. Much travelling is envisaged, but it will help you achieve what you aim. Keeping cordial relations with all will help you in making your place on the social front. Getting a clear chit on the health front is likely to come as a big relief. A good earning possibility comes your way that will make you financially secure. You will finally be able to master the ropes on the professional front.

Love Focus: An immensely fulfilling day on the romantic front is foreseen, as you get to spend time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

Professional front appears to be challenging and you must do something about it. Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. You may be in the mood to travel, so expect an exciting time on a short vacation. Setting up a new house is likely to prove most exciting. Peak physical fitness will make even strenuous activities seem like child's play. A friend or associate will help you financially, when you need help the most.

Love Focus: Helping out someone from the opposite camp can blossom into romance.

Lucky Colour: Choclate

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

A family elder is likely to help you by holding forth on the domestic front while you are out. You are likely to share some extra burden in an outing with friends. A property dispute will need to be settled without recourse to the legal process. You are likely to enjoy a surprise party thrown in your honour by your well wishers. Eating right may become your mantra for keeping perfect health. A chance of getting short-changed in a transaction is possible, if you are not careful. This is an excellent time to take on as many assignments as possible, simply to hone your skill.

Love Focus: Flaunting wealth may not attract the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

You will feel motivated enough to undertake greater workload on the professional front. You may organise a get together at your place in honour of a guest from another city. A trip down the memory lane will help bring the loved ones together. Investment in a property will be a good idea.

An alternative therapy works wonders for those ailing for long. Don’t trust casual acquaintances, where investments are concerned.

Love Focus: Be completely honest in your present relationship.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

Keeping in touch with your near and dear ones is likely to give you mental solace. Not the best day for travelling long distances; avoid if you can. Those shifting houses can expect to move into a better environment. Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. You are likely to increase your earning potential by tapping some untapped sources. If you are getting the right break on the career front, you must give it a serious thought.

Love Focus: You will take steps to strengthen your relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra